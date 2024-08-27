Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Brittany Cartwright is giving Jax Taylor the ax. Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor on August 27 after five years of marriage, TMZ first reported.

The Kentucky native is requesting legal and physical custody of their three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, but she asked the court to grant her ex visitation rights. Cartwright also requested to terminate spousal support to both parties.

The news of the divorce comes just days after Taylor completed a 30-day treatment in a mental health facility. “Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” a rep for the reality star told People. “It’s been an emotional month for him, and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

Cartwright listed the date of separation as January 24. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce. She announced their separation in a February 2024 episode of her podcast with Taylor, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.

“Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright said at the time. “I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still very hard to talk about and I’m taking things one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”

Their separation was revealed before the March premiere of their new Bravo show The Valley. The series is set to return for Season 2, but Cartwright and Taylor are reportedly not filming together. “At this time, the pair aren’t capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another,” a source told People.

After meeting in 2015, Cartwright and Taylor went on to star on Vanderpump Rules. They split in 2017 after Taylor cheated on Cartwright, but they reunited and married in 2019. They left the show in 2020 amid controversies and welcomed their son in 2021.