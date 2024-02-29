‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Separate Ahead of New Bravo Show Debut

Just weeks before the debut of their own Bravo series, The Valley, former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are separating after four years of marriage.

Cartwright informed fans about the big life-changing decision in the latest episode of their podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, as she took the final few minutes to address the subject. “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship — I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because… we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys,” she began.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that, so I think it’s important for me to say this… I know on my last podcast [episode], I alluded to many marriages [going] through rocky times, but with all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you guys. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year in mine this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

She followed up the bombshell reveal by saying, “I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still very hard to talk about and I’m taking things one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”

She went on to share her love for the podcast listeners, asking, “Pray for us, and everything will be just fine.” Ultimately, though, Cartwright admitted it was a “sad note” to end the episode on.

The couple met at a Las Vegas bar in 2015, and ultimately ended up starring together on Bravo’s hit Vanderpump Rules with Taylor appearing as the resident bartender. The pair had a rocky road to the altar, initially splitting up in 2017 after Taylor revealed he’d cheated on Cartwright. In the end, they reconciled and ended up marrying in 2019.

Cartwright welcomed their son Cruz in 2021 after the pair left Vanderpump Rules in 2020. They’re set to lead their own series, The Valley, which is slated to premiere on Bravo beginning March 19. The show is set to chronicle their personal life alongside four other couples.

The Valley, Premieres Tuesday, March 19, 9/8c, Bravo