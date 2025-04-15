‘Daredevil’ Finale, ‘Stranger Things’ on Stage, ‘FBI’ Tackles Incel Culture, Back to ‘The Valley’

The war against vigilantes escalates in the Season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again. Go backstage with the stage version of Stranger Things as the show prepares to open on Broadway. FBI investigates the dark side of dating sites. Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley returns for a second seasons.

Giovanni Rufino / Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again

Season Finale

Already renewed for a second season, the spinoff sequel of Marvel’s brutal superhero melodrama ends its first, picking up with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) recovering from his beyond-altruistic move to save the evil Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) from assassination. But is His Majesty grateful? Not so much. “A dead hero is better than a live vigilante,” Fisk tells his henchman as he declares war on his nemesis — and anyone else who challenges his autocratic rule. It’s a good thing Daredevil has Frank Castle aka the well-named Punisher (Jon Bernthal) on his side.

Netflix

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Documentary Premiere

It’s not just the kids from Hawkins who’ve grown older while we wait for the fifth and final season of the nostalgic horror show to begin streaming, three years later. Till then, fans with access to Broadway can check out the stage version of a lavish prequel, which premiered in London’s West End and won a prestigious Olivier Award for best entertainment or comedy play. A documentary goes backstage of Stranger Things: The First Shadow as its crew and cast prepare and tweak the show for its official Broadway opening next week, when it hopes to turn the Great White Way upside down.

Bennett Raglin / CBS

FBI

8/7c

The hit Netflix drama Adolescence helped put the concept of “incel culture” back in the headlines, with the wrenching story of a teenage boy driven to murder by social-media cyberbullying amid a warped worldview of toxic masculinity. In CBS’s crime drama, the focus is on adults when agents Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) explore a dating site where men target women who rejected them, resulting in the death of two women murdered by napalm.

Griffin Nagel / Bravo

The Valley

Season Premiere 9/8c

The Vanderpump Rules universe continues to expand with a second season of its latest spinoff, focusing on (what else) messy relationships among those addicted to the reality-TV spotlight. That’s especially the case with Michelle Saniel and Jesse Lally, who return despite filing for divorce between seasons. They hope to be able to co-parent their daughter Isabella while starting new relationships, with Michelle’s new boyfriend Aaron Nosler joining the show.

Disney / Daniel Delgado Jr.

Will Trent

8/7c

The titular GBI agent (sensitively played by Ramón Rodríguez) is one of TV’s more complicated heroes, coping with dyslexia and haunted by a violent foster-home upbringing. This season has provided new insights into Will’s past through his curious relationship with gang leader Rafael Wexford (the dynamic Antwayn Hopper), who he often seems to be protecting. The reason: They grew up together when Rafael’s grandmother (the legendary Marla Gibbs) took in foster kid Will, helping raise them both. When she passes away, Rafael turns to Will for support, and as we learn more about their backstory, they face new dangers while they grieve.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: