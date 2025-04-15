‘Daredevil’ Finale, ‘Stranger Things’ on Stage, ‘FBI’ Tackles Incel Culture, Back to ‘The Valley’
The war against vigilantes escalates in the Season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again. Go backstage with the stage version of Stranger Things as the show prepares to open on Broadway. FBI investigates the dark side of dating sites. Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley returns for a second seasons.
Daredevil: Born Again
Already renewed for a second season, the spinoff sequel of Marvel’s brutal superhero melodrama ends its first, picking up with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) recovering from his beyond-altruistic move to save the evil Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) from assassination. But is His Majesty grateful? Not so much. “A dead hero is better than a live vigilante,” Fisk tells his henchman as he declares war on his nemesis — and anyone else who challenges his autocratic rule. It’s a good thing Daredevil has Frank Castle aka the well-named Punisher (Jon Bernthal) on his side.
Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow
It’s not just the kids from Hawkins who’ve grown older while we wait for the fifth and final season of the nostalgic horror show to begin streaming, three years later. Till then, fans with access to Broadway can check out the stage version of a lavish prequel, which premiered in London’s West End and won a prestigious Olivier Award for best entertainment or comedy play. A documentary goes backstage of Stranger Things: The First Shadow as its crew and cast prepare and tweak the show for its official Broadway opening next week, when it hopes to turn the Great White Way upside down.
FBI
The hit Netflix drama Adolescence helped put the concept of “incel culture” back in the headlines, with the wrenching story of a teenage boy driven to murder by social-media cyberbullying amid a warped worldview of toxic masculinity. In CBS’s crime drama, the focus is on adults when agents Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) explore a dating site where men target women who rejected them, resulting in the death of two women murdered by napalm.
The Valley
The Vanderpump Rules universe continues to expand with a second season of its latest spinoff, focusing on (what else) messy relationships among those addicted to the reality-TV spotlight. That’s especially the case with Michelle Saniel and Jesse Lally, who return despite filing for divorce between seasons. They hope to be able to co-parent their daughter Isabella while starting new relationships, with Michelle’s new boyfriend Aaron Nosler joining the show.
Will Trent
The titular GBI agent (sensitively played by Ramón Rodríguez) is one of TV’s more complicated heroes, coping with dyslexia and haunted by a violent foster-home upbringing. This season has provided new insights into Will’s past through his curious relationship with gang leader Rafael Wexford (the dynamic Antwayn Hopper), who he often seems to be protecting. The reason: They grew up together when Rafael’s grandmother (the legendary Marla Gibbs) took in foster kid Will, helping raise them both. When she passes away, Rafael turns to Will for support, and as we learn more about their backstory, they face new dangers while they grieve.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- 100 Day Dream Home (8/7c, HGTV): Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are back for a sixth season of ambitious home renovations on a strict timetable, starting with a rundown ranch house they’re turning into a lakeside oasis.
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit (9/8c, Fox): Malcolm-Jamal Warner returns as Chief Inspector Bill Houston, who enlists the MPU to look for an Army buddy’s wife, a lieutenant who was kidnapped after reporting sexual harassment on the military base.
- FBI: International (9/8c, CBS): The Fly Team heads to the country of Georgia when two American soldiers are attacked at a NATO training center. Followed by FBI: Most Wanted (9/8c), where the Fugitive Task Force investigates a Rhode Island socialite’s murder in her own mansion.
- The Rookie (9/8c, ABC): Tim (Eric Winter) explores the dark web after receiving a bizarre message, while Celina (Lisseth Chavez) goes after a popular podcaster whose antics have gone above the law.
- The Dark Money Game (9/8c, HBO): In “Ohio Confidential,” the first of two documentaries from Alex Gibney exposing the shadowy world of big money in politics, the death of a lobbyist reveals a case of political corruption involving a secret $61 million slush fund for Ohio’s Speaker of the House.
- Art Spiegelman: Tragedy Is My Muse (10/9c, PBS): An American Masters documentary profiles the provocative Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and author of Maus.
ON THE STREAM:
- The Handmaid’s Tale (streaming on Hulu): June (Elisabeth Moss) sours her happy reunion with her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and best friend Moira (Samira Wiley) in Canada when she pours cold water on the rebels’ reckless plans to attack the Commanders in Gilead. Speaking of whom, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) earns a promotion during a ceremony that introduces Veep‘s Timothy Simons as an especially toxic colleague.
- The Carters: Hurts to Love You (streaming on Paramount+): Former child star Soleil Moon Frye directs an empathetic two-part documentary that tells the story of troubled pop-star brothers Nick and Aaron Carter from the perspective of their sister, Angel Carter Conrad.
- Off Track (streaming on MHz Choice): A six-part French mystery unfolds when a wife and mother vanishes after a morning jog, with the investigation revealing she isn’t who she was pretending to be.