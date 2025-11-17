BravoCon 2025: See Which Bravo Stars Attended the Reality TV Convention

Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen, and Phaedra Parks, BravoCon 2025, November 2025.
Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo; Charles Sykes/Bravo; Griffin Nagel/Bravo

BravoCon took over Las Vegas for a weekend full of reveals, fabulous fashion, and reality TV festivities.

After taking a year off in 2024, BravoCon reunited stars of The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and more of the network’s biggest shows with fans during the three-day event, which took place from Friday, November 14, through Sunday, November 16.

Along with panels, photo ops, and meet-and-greets, BravoCon 2025 took things to the next level with live tapings of BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen and the aptly titled awards show The Bravos. (Events and panels from the convention are available to stream via Peacock.)

The event also debuted a first look at The Real Housewives of Rhode Island and exclusively announced several new shows, including the Summer House spinoff In the City, the Shahs of Sunset/The Valley spinoff The Valley: Persian Style, Jeff LewisStill Flipping Out, and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

Scroll down to see some of Bravo’s biggest stars at BravoCon 2025.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton

Tom Sandoval and Kyle Cooke at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Todd Williamson/Bravo

Tom Sandoval & Kyle Cooke

Bozoma Saint John and Dorit Kemsley at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Todd Williamson/Bravo

Bozoma Saint John & Dorit Kemsley

Scheana Shay at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Casey Durkin/Bravo

Scheana Shay

Lisa Barlow and Ashley Darby Whitmore at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Todd Williamson/Bravo

Lisa Barlow & Ashley Darby

Dorinda Medley and Teresa Giuduce at BravoCon 2025, 'BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos,' November 2025.
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Dorinda Medley & Teresa Giudice

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen

Porsha Williams and Larsa Pippen at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Todd Williamson/Bravo

Porsha Williams & Larsa Pippen

Sutton Stracke and Heather Dubrow at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Griffin Nagel/Bravo

Sutton Stracke & Heather Dubrow

Phaedra Parks at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Casey Durkin/Bravo

Phaedra Parks

Erika Jayne at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Casey Durkin/Bravo

Erika Jayne

Toya Bush-Harris at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Todd Williamson/Bravo

Toya Bush-Harris

Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Austen Kroll at BravoCon 2025, 'BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos,' November 2025.
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Craig Conover, Shep Rose, & Austen Kroll

Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Rich Polk/Bravo

Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga

Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas at BravoCon 2025, 'BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos,' November 2025.
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo

Heather Gay & Angie Katsanevas

Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Casey Durkin/Bravo

Reza Farahan & Mercedes Javid

Meredith Marks at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Trae Patton/Bravo

Meredith Marks

Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Casey Durkin/Bravo

Luke Broderick & Kristen Doute

Tamra Judge and Steven McBee Jr. at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Griffin Nagel/Bravo

Tamra Judge & Steven McBee Jr.

Robyn Dixon at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Casey Durkin/Bravo

Robyn Dixon

Erin Lichy at BravoCon 2025, November 16, 2025.
Todd Williamson/Bravo

Erin Lichy

