BravoCon took over Las Vegas for a weekend full of reveals, fabulous fashion, and reality TV festivities.

After taking a year off in 2024, BravoCon reunited stars of The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and more of the network’s biggest shows with fans during the three-day event, which took place from Friday, November 14, through Sunday, November 16.

Along with panels, photo ops, and meet-and-greets, BravoCon 2025 took things to the next level with live tapings of BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen and the aptly titled awards show The Bravos. (Events and panels from the convention are available to stream via Peacock.)

The event also debuted a first look at The Real Housewives of Rhode Island and exclusively announced several new shows, including the Summer House spinoff In the City, the Shahs of Sunset/The Valley spinoff The Valley: Persian Style, Jeff Lewis‘ Still Flipping Out, and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

