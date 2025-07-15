Steven McBee Jr. Addresses Why His Dad Hasn’t Appeared in ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 2

Bravo’s The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys returned for its second season last month, but family patriarch Steven McBee Sr. has been notably absent.

The documentary reality series offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the McBees, a family dynasty that operates a high-stakes farming and cattle business in rural Missouri. Season 1 followed Steven Sr. and his four sons—Steven Jr., Jesse, Cole, and Brayden —as they navigated the various dramas and obstacles of the business.

Speaking to People, Steven Jr. explained why his dad hasn’t appeared in Season 2. “Our dad, it’s no secret, he’s going through the FBI investigation,” he said. “Just out of how delicate that situation is, it’s still ongoing and we’re hoping to have it wrapped up here before the end of the year, but just wanted to keep him out of any sort of public eye or anything, just until that situation is resolved. Just to protect him and protect our family.”

In November 2024, Steven Sr. pleaded guilty to falsifying documents to receive unauthorized insurance benefits, resulting in a loss of over $4 million to the United States government. He is currently awaiting sentencing on September 9, where he could face up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

As he awaits sentencing, Steven Sr. has been spending as much time as possible with his family. “He makes dinner four or five nights out of the week,” Steven Jr. shared. “Our entire family, including my mom [Kristi McBee], is over there at his house. We’re all still enjoying family time together, love and support him and here for him through the entire thing.”

Steven Jr., who starred on Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer in 2022, said his dad is “doing well” and is “focused on the grandbabies, focused on the family, and that’s really where his focus has been.”

“The grandbabies have been really, really good for him, too,” he continued. “It settled him down, too. I think it’s softened all of us boys up a little bit… He’s staying positive.”

While Steven Sr. hasn’t appeared in the new season yet, fans shouldn’t completely rule out a cameo. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on June 10, Steven Jr. teased the possibility of his dad showing up at some point in the season. “You might just see him show up later on,” he said.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Mondays, 9 pm et, Bravo