HGTV Postpones Two ‘Property Brothers’ Shows Amid Cancelations

Following a string of HGTV show cancellations announced by several of the network’s stars in June 2025, two Property Brothers series have now been postponed.

Property Brothers duo Drew and Jonathan Scott have three upcoming shows on the HGTV slate, but there have been some scheduling changes in recent weeks. According to EntertainmentNow, the brothers’ new show, Chasing the West, has been delayed until July 30; the show was originally set to debut on July 10.

Additionally, the second season of Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers was initially announced to premiere on July 30. However, in an updated press release (shared on June 5), the series is simply described as coming “later this year.”

The new season of the twins’ popular series Celebrity IOU is the only one of the three shows to remain on schedule. The latest series premiered on Wednesday (July 9) at 8 pm ET, featuring Superman star Rachel Brosnahan as the special guest, as she joined the brothers to renovate her best friend’s family kitchen and dining room.

Since mid-June, several stars have announced that the network has canceled their shows, including Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas‘ Bargain Block, Izzy Battres‘ Izzy Does It, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson‘s Married to Real Estate, Jonathan Knight‘s Farmhouse Fixer, and Alison Victoria‘s Battle on the Beach, which she hosted alongside Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington.

While it’s not known if the Property Brothers shows were adjusted due to these cancelations, fans have been making their voices heard when it comes to the programming shakeup.

“We love Rachel and the Brothers BUT we won’t be watching any more @hgtv since the string of cancellations of better shows!” one fan wrote on an Instagram post about the Celebrity IOU premiere.

“No offense to Rachel, love her, but I’m totally over the brothers. Won’t watch. Bring back the shows you just canceled!” another added.

“What do the Brothers have, that the others don’t have? I don’t get it. Cancelled my HGTV” wrote one Facebook commenter.

Another added, “I like the Property brothers but tire of the same old format. Bring back Married to Real-estate!”

“The Property Brothers just get all the shows don’t they?” said another. “Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate need to be renewed.”

“Sick of the Property Brothers while other shows are being canceled!!” one commenter added.

“I love the property brothers but I agree they have too many shows we need variety I will miss Farmhouse Fixer,” said another.

Another wrote, “Seriously, more Property Brother shows? What happened to down to earth, Bargain Block??”

Drew and Jonathan Scott have yet to comment on the HGTV cancelations or scheduling changes.