Is This the Real Reason Kelly Clarkson Might Be Leaving Her Daytime Show?

Kelly Clarkson may be looking for a change of pace once her NBCUniversal contract expires next year.

Rumors about Clarkson potentially stepping down as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show have spread online since May. Adding to the speculation, a source recently told People that Clarkson may be interested in taking a break from TV to focus on her music career.

“She very much loves music though and would love to create new music,” the source said of Clarkson — who released her latest single, “Where Have You Been,” in May — told the outlet in an article published on Thursday, July 10. “Daytime TV is still demanding. She’s thinking that she might need a shift next year when her contract is up.”

The source noted that Clarkson “still has time to figure out what’s best for her career and family,” adding, “She was never one to rush into things.”

The Grammy winner launched her eponymous talk show in 2019 and later moved its production from Los Angeles to New York City in 2023. “Kelly is incredibly talented,” the source stated. “Her talk show gives her stability and time with her kids. After her divorce, she wanted to focus on balance and not burnout.”

Clarkson shares her 11-year-old daughter, River, and 9-year-old son, Remy, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The exes were married for nearly seven years before parting ways in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Clarkson previously missed several episodes of the series in March due to a private matter, with celebrities such as Simu Liu, Brooke Shields, and Willie Geist stepping in as guest hosts. She returned to the show on March 18 and celebrated the series’ milestone 1,000th episode two days later.

In May, an anonymous producer alleged in an interview with the Daily Mail that Clarkson “could bolt at any time,” resulting in uncertainty among the show’s crew. “Everyone loves Kelly. She’s a wonderful person. But maybe Hoda [Kotb] would be a better boss. I know she’s universally beloved and respected by her former coworkers. Maybe she would be good,” the producer continued. “She sure would be a lot more stable than what we’ve been going through. … If Kelly is unhappy, then she should move on. We would all understand. If Hoda wants to do it, it could be [a] win-win for everyone.”

Clarkson has not publicly addressed the exit rumors, while Kotb has denied that she will replace the singer as the show’s new host.

As Clarkson’s hosting future remains uncertain, the show announced last month that it will premiere four Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson primetime specials in August. The episodes will see Clarkson chat with Gloria Estefan, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims about their personal lives and careers.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check Local Listings

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, series premiere, Tuesday, August 19, 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC/episodes available to stream next day on Peacock