Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Replacing Kelly Clarkson on Talk Show

Hoda Kotb speaks onstage during the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hoda Kotb returned to her roots for an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, May 28, and she quickly addressed one of the latest rumors that’s been swirling about her future.

In reference to the speculation that she’d be replacing Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson show if the singer leaves once her contract ends in 2026, Kotb said, “Delete. Delete. That’s not true.” However, she said she will be appearing on Clarkson’s show as a guest this week, as previously reported.

She also made it clear that there’s only one talk show she’d return to if she ever decided to come back to television. “I want to ask you all a real question,” Kotb continued. “Do you think that if I ever came back to TV … do you know the only place I would ever come back is? Right here, this is the spot. There’s no place like home.”

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Clarkson, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie attend the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony

Kotb left the Today show in January to launch her wellness brand and focus on spending more time with her young daughters Haley and Hope. Part of that has to do with Hope’s type 1 diabetes diagnosis, which Kotb confirmed to People on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of constant care for Hope. We’re monitoring her 24/7,” the journalist explained. Kotb took a leave of absence from Today in 2023 after Hope was hospitalized, but this was the first time that she’s publicly revealed her daughter’s diagnosis.

“She was getting shots — four or five a day — every day for a year,” Kotb continued. “Now she is getting them less frequently because we have some other means to get her what she needs, but there’s a lot to it. Some kids can have sweets and she can’t. If she’s up in the night, we have to take care of her at night.”

However, she added, “She is a happy, healthy, rambunctious, amazing kid, and we have to watch her. Diabetes is a part of her, but not all of her. I hope it shapes her but never defines her.”

Kotb also made it clear that it wasn’t Hope’s diagnosis alone that led to her decision to leave. “But if you look at it cumulatively, it was a part of that decision,” she explained.

