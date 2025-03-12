Kelly Clarkson has mysteriously been absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show for a full week. Celebrity guest hosts have been filling in for the singer, but viewers have been taking notice of the fact that she hasn’t been present.

So far, Clarkson has not addressed the reason for her absence. She also hasn’t posted on social media since the beginning of February, which is when she announced upcoming concerts in Atlantic City on May 9 and 10.

Clarkson’s last appearance on her talk show was March 5. However, two days earlier, she was unexpectedly absent from her hosting duties. On March 3, Simu Liu, who was scheduled as that day’s guest, stepped in to host.

“Kelly isn’t able to make it today,” he said, cryptically. “We’re sending her our very best. I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath. I’m here now, and look, I’m not one to back down from a challenge.”

When Clarkson returned to host on March 4 and March 5, she did not acknowledge being MIA. Instead, it was business as usual as she interviewed celebrity guests for viewers.

Since then, various guest hosts have been leading the charge. Roy Wood Jr. was Clarkson’s replacement on March 6, telling viewers, “Kelly’s out for the day. I’m back. You’re in good hands.” On March 7, Josh Groban and Wanda Sykes cohosted, but they didn’t explain why Clarkson wasn’t in attendance.

March 10 featured Brooke Shields guest hosting, and she returned to do the same on March 11. On March 12, Willie Geist stepped in to fill Clarkson’s shoes. It looks like she’ll be out the rest of the week, too, as Molly Sims is scheduled to fill in on March 13 and 14.

Later this year, Clarkson will be hitting the stage for a residency in Las Vegas, but the 18-show run is not kicking off until July 4.

