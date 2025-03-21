Kelly Clarkson Shares Cryptic Message After Returning to Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson returned to her eponymous daytime talk show on Thursday (March 20) after an unexplained absence, sharing a cryptic message with her fans as she marked the show’s milestone 1000th episode.

The American Idol winner opened the show by reminiscing on the past 1000 episodes, highlighting some of the most memorable moments since the show debuted on September 9, 2019. She talked about how she and the show have grown and changed over the past five years.

“I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy,” Clarkson said. “We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes. We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs [and] a lot of ups and downs personally, as well.”

She continued, talking about how she and her audience “went through a pandemic together” and how she hosted the show “in an eye patch and with my leg in a cast… and those were two different shows.”

Clarkson also referenced the show moving from Los Angeles to New York City and how she’s hosted episodes from the White House, her Montana ranch, and the rooftop of 30 Rock.

“For 1000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together, sang together, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” she continued before saying, “I’ve lost, alone, a lot.”

When some of the audience “awwed,” Clarkson shrugged her shoulders and said, “It’s okay.” She didn’t elaborate further on what she meant by the comment.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer has gone through some big life changes in the past few years. In June 2020, she split from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. The former couple share a daughter, River Rose, born in June 2014, and a son, Remy Alexander, born in April 2016.

Following their divorce, Clarkson and Blackstock, who served as her manager, became embroiled in a tense legal battle regarding commissions. Clarkson sued Blackstock for making unauthorized business deals on her behalf. They settled the lawsuits in May 2024.

In addition to the divorce and legal battles, Clarkson also embarked on a major weight loss journey over the past two years.

Speaking to People back in January, the singer said, “I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season [of her talk show] it was rough behind closed doors. Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good — and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”

Her latest comments come after an unexplained ten-episode absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show. Since she’s been gone, the show has been helmed by various guest hosts, including Molly Sims, Wanda Sykes, Josh Groban, and Brooke Shields.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check Your Local Listings