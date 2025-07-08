‘Boston Blue’: Donnie Wahlberg Begins ‘New Chapter’ From First Table Read of ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Production is almost set to begin on Boston Blue. Star Donnie Wahlberg revealed that the “new chapter” is beginning soon on his Instagram on July 7, sharing a photo from the Boston Blue series premiere table read on his story.

In Boston Blue, a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods, Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Peters is played by Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green, whom Wahlberg tagged in his table read story with the caption, “A new chapter.”

The photo shows the cover page of Wahlberg’s pilot script, written by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, the Boston Blue creators and showrunners. The episode is directed by Anthony Hemingway, who never directed an episode of Blue Bloods but has an impressive list of directing credits for shows such as Netflix’s Forever, Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Shameless, Underground, American Crime Story, The Newsroom, True Blood, CSI: NY, ER, The Wire, and more.

Wahlberg is No. 1 on the call sheet, as shown on his name tag on the table, and Martin-Green is No. 2. She sits across from Wahlberg in the photo. Her face is out of frame, but her Lena Silver name tag is visible along with the show’s light-blue logo. Get a full breakdown of what to expect in Boston Blue here.

Lena Silver, like Danny Reagan, comes from a family with deep ties to law enforcement. Her mother, Mae Silver (played by Gloria Reuben), is Boston’s District Attorney and the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals. Think of her as the Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).

Ernie Hudson plays the Silver family patriarch, Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston and Mae’s father/Lena’s grandfather. Think of him as the Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) of this bunch. Black-ish alum Marcus Scribner plays Lena’s younger brother, Jonah Silver, a rookie cop looking to prove himself as the youngest member of the family.

It’s not known who, if any, of the Blue Bloods original cast will appear in Boston Blue. But Wahlberg has been posting hints on his Instagram since the series was announced. For a breakdown of possible Blue Bloods characters appearing in Boston Blue, see here.

Boston Blue is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Sonnier and Margolis will showrun and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers. Sonnier and Margolis hail from The Blacklist and S.W.A.T. and were executive producers on the third season of Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit. They were not previously affiliated with Blue Bloods.

Boston Blue, Series Premiere Fall 2025, CBS