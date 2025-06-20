Which ‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Will Appear in the Danny Reagan Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’?

The Blue Bloods legacy continues in Boston Blue, an offshoot premiering this fall on CBS with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) at the center. Wahlberg is the only original cast member of Blue Bloods confirmed for the spinoff so far, but the actor has heavily implied that that won’t be the case for long.

Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston P.D. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Peters is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, and she comes from a tight-knit law enforcement family just like Danny. Gloria Reuben and Ernie Hudson play Peters’ mother and grandfather, respectively, with Black-ish alum Marcus Scribner set to play her younger brother.

Reuben plays Mae Silver, Boston’s District Attorney and the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals. She seems to be the Frank Reagan of Boston Blue. Hudson is the Silver family patriarch, Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of a historic Baptist church in Boston. Think of him as the Henry Reagan. Scribner plays Jonah Silver, the youngest member of the Silver family and a rookie cop.

The widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, Mae endeavors to put family ahead of work whenever possible. Her daughter Lena is a detective, while her stepdaughter Sarah is the police superintendent. The casting announcement for Sarah has not yet been made.

That’s a lot of new names taking on roles that will feel familiar to fans while no doubt bringing something new to the (Sunday family dinner) table. Wahlberg has said in previous statements that he’s thrilled to be working with this new cast, and he’s been assuring fans on Instagram that it’s possible they’ll see some more Reagans in Boston Blue. He was particularly active in the comments section of his Instagram post featuring the first Boston Blue teaser.

When a fan commented that they wished it was “the whole [Reagan] family” coming back for the spinoff and not just one member, Wahlberg replied, “Tune in,” with a smiling emoji. Another fan commented, “Far-fetched. [Danny would] never leave his family,” the New Kids on the Block singer said back, “Who said he is?” There are more comments where those came from.

In the gallery below, see the Blue Bloods characters Wahlberg has teased as people who could show up in Boston Blue.

Boston Blue, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, CBS

Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' final season
CBS

Sean Reagan (Andrew Terraciano)

It feels necessary for Danny’s sons to make an appearance in Boston Blue. Like the fan comment said above, Danny wouldn’t leave his family behind. Both sons, Sean and Jack, are in college now, which would explain why they aren’t living in Boston with their dad, if they aren’t in fact living there.

An appearance from Sean and Jack seems all but a matter of time for Boston Blue.

Jack Reagan (Tony Terraciano)

Jack has been away from Blue Bloods longer than Sean, as he’s a few years older. But Tony and Andrew Terraciano (yes, they’re brothers in real life, too) grew up on Blue Bloods, and Tony returned for the final Reagan Sunday dinner in the series finale. It’s not far-fetched to think they’d want to reprise their characters.

Will Hochman as Joe in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo / CBS

Joe Reagan (Will Hochman)

Joe is Danny’s nephew, son of his late brother who was killed in the line of duty prior to the events of Blue Bloods‘ first episode. He’s a cop who spent a lot of time sparring with uncle Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), Danny’s younger brother.

Wahlberg and Hochman shared an excited exchange in the comments of that Instagram post above.

“My guy — counting on you to come visit your uncle on screen,” Wahlberg wrote. Hochman replied, “I’m fueling up the Chevelle as we speak!”

Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez in Blue Bloods
CBS

Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez)

Baez’s absence is perhaps the most shocking from the Boston Blue cast list, given that a romance with Danny was teased in the Blue Bloods series finale. Fans are eager to see Baez back with her NYPD partner.

“Hope we see Baez on this new journey,” a fan commented. Wahlberg replied with a winking emoji. Of course, he can’t spoil what’s to come, but the teasing is a definite sign that fans can be hopeful. Wahlberg’s clearly being intentional with his comments as a way to drum up interest in the new show.

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14
CBS

Jamie Reagan (Will Estes)

The youngest Reagan sibling ended Blue Bloods as a father-to-be alongside his wife, Eddie (Vanessa Ray). One fan said, “Tell me Jamie is coming with you” on Wahlberg’s Instagram. Wahlberg said he wants just that.

“He’d better come visit his big brother,” Wahlberg replied with a heart emoji. Another fan replied, “And his baby!”

Vanessa Ray as Eddie and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 15
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray)

One fan commented that Jamie should appear with their baby in Boston Blue. If Jamie might be there, Eddie should be, too, especially given Danny and Eddie’s close relationship as in-laws. Maybe a family trip to Boston will be in order? Or perhaps Danny will make his way down to his old stomping grounds in New York.

Bridget Moynahan for 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan)

Wahlberg didn’t hint about Danny and Jamie’s sister, Erin, in that comments section, but it doesn’t mean she couldn’t make an appearance. Erin is the Assistant District Attorney for New York City. With Mae Silver being the D.A. for Boston, could they cross paths outside of possible Reagan family reunions?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' series finale
CBS

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck)

This one seems like it would be the hardest get, simply because Selleck is such a big star, but he also didn’t want Blue Bloods to end. We could see him wanting to come back to play Frank Reagan again. This was another name not teased by Wahlberg on Instagram, but if there’s to be a Reagan reunion, it’s not complete with the patriarch.

