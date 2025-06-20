The Blue Bloods legacy continues in Boston Blue, an offshoot premiering this fall on CBS with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) at the center. Wahlberg is the only original cast member of Blue Bloods confirmed for the spinoff so far, but the actor has heavily implied that that won’t be the case for long.

Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston P.D. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Peters is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, and she comes from a tight-knit law enforcement family just like Danny. Gloria Reuben and Ernie Hudson play Peters’ mother and grandfather, respectively, with Black-ish alum Marcus Scribner set to play her younger brother.

Reuben plays Mae Silver, Boston’s District Attorney and the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals. She seems to be the Frank Reagan of Boston Blue. Hudson is the Silver family patriarch, Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of a historic Baptist church in Boston. Think of him as the Henry Reagan. Scribner plays Jonah Silver, the youngest member of the Silver family and a rookie cop.

The widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, Mae endeavors to put family ahead of work whenever possible. Her daughter Lena is a detective, while her stepdaughter Sarah is the police superintendent. The casting announcement for Sarah has not yet been made.

That’s a lot of new names taking on roles that will feel familiar to fans while no doubt bringing something new to the (Sunday family dinner) table. Wahlberg has said in previous statements that he’s thrilled to be working with this new cast, and he’s been assuring fans on Instagram that it’s possible they’ll see some more Reagans in Boston Blue. He was particularly active in the comments section of his Instagram post featuring the first Boston Blue teaser.

When a fan commented that they wished it was “the whole [Reagan] family” coming back for the spinoff and not just one member, Wahlberg replied, “Tune in,” with a smiling emoji. Another fan commented, “Far-fetched. [Danny would] never leave his family,” the New Kids on the Block singer said back, “Who said he is?” There are more comments where those came from.

In the gallery below, see the Blue Bloods characters Wahlberg has teased as people who could show up in Boston Blue.

Boston Blue, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, CBS