At long last, Good Morning America has found its replacements for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will be the new permanent co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know, with Gio Benitez joining for weekend broadcasts and Dr. Jennifer Ashton joining as chief health and medical correspondent.

Pilgrim has been a weekend anchor on Good Morning America since 2018, having first joined ABC News in 2015 as a New York correspondent. Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 as a Los Angeles correspondent. Benitez joins Whit Johnson and Janai Norman on the weekend team. He’s been a transportation correspondent for the news program since 2020.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco, and Gio have brought to ABC News. They join their colleagues Whit, Janai, and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement sent to ABC News staff on Thursday, May 11 (per The Wrap).

“I must also acknowledge the incredible work of the teams led by executive producers Simone Swink and Cat McKenzie,” the statement went on, “whose programs are the ones most Americans turn to for the day’s news, analysis and more. I know these programs — and our viewers at home — will be well-served by all of their collective talents. Please join me in congratulating Eva, DeMarco, and Gio on these well-deserved new roles.”

Robach and Holmes made headlines in late 2022 when rumors surfaced of their romantic relationship. Both were reportedly separated from their respective spouses when their affair began, though not officially divorced. The co-anchors disclosed their relationship to their employers in December 2022 and were subsequently benched as the network looked into the relationship and how best to move forward. The news division announced on January 27, 2023, that Robach and Holmes were officially leaving GMA.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC News said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach and Holmes had been co-anchoring GMA3 since September 2020.