‘GMA’: Robin Roberts & Cohosts Address Big Change to Show

Good Morning America reached the end of an era on Friday (June 13) as the show broadcast its final weekday episode from the iconic Times Square Studios in New York City.

“It’s a big morning for us here at GMA as we say goodbye to our Times Square Studio,” Robin Roberts said at the top of Friday’s show, per Parade. “Alicia Keys is going to help us do that. She has been such a great friend through the years.”

The 17-time Grammy winner has been a longtime member of the GMA family, having appeared on the show frequently since the start of her music career. “I’ve always felt welcomed and loved,” Keys said of her appearances on GMA over the years.

After 26 years in Times Square, GMA will relocate to the new ABC/Disney studios in Hudson Square, downtown New York City, next week, with the first broadcast from the new space scheduled for Monday, June 16.

Roberts and her co-hosts Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan have been reminiscing throughout the week. On Monday’s (June 9) show, Roberts said, “I just remember thinking, ‘I’m a little girl from Mississippi and I’m working in Times Square.’ It’s just so majestic.”

“I mean truly, I pulled up and the stop light on 44th, I just remember looking up and thinking, ‘This cannot be my life,'” added Zee, who serves as ABC News chief meteorologist.

Strahan, who served as a substitute co-anchor in 2013 before joining full-time in 2016, recalled, “The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind.”

“It was so long ago that I can’t even imagine what it must have been,” noted Stephanopoulos, who joined GMA back in 2009.

“This is our home. We are here all the time … I’m gonna miss it so much,” Spencer added.

In a December 2024 press release, Disney described the new complex as “a collaborative town square,” noting it will be “home to news, editorial, live productions, streaming, technology, advertising, corporate, business support functions, and more.”

An ABC spokesperson told Deadline in October 2023 that GMA’s move was part of a “strategic” decision for all ABC News teams.

“Good Morning America is defined by the strength of our team in front of and behind the camera, quality of our reporting, and the long, trusted relationship with our viewers,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “Moving all ABC News teams to our new state-of-the-art building was a strategic decision that will allow for more collaboration and innovation.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6c, ABC