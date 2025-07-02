Mormon ‘DWTS’ Pros React to Jennifer Affleck & Whitney Leavitt’s Season 34 Casting

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars‘ latest Season 34 casting announcement is already stirring up excitement among its pro dancers.

It was revealed during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special on Tuesday, July 1, that cast members Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will compete for the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy this fall. The news garnered excited reactions from many DWTS pros, including ones who are past and current members of the Mormon church.

“We all saw the Dancing With the Stars announcement today. This is what I have to say,” Brandon Armstrong, who grew up in the Mormon faith, began a Tuesday TikTok video before pairing ballroom dance styles with things from the Mormon religion. “Mormons and mambos. Batucadas and bishops. Tangos and temples. Whisk and worship. I could go on for days. I’m a meme machine.”

His wife, Brylee Armstrong, even suggested he be paired with Affleck or Leavitt in a TikTok video of her own. “We ALL know what needs to happen here,” she wrote over a clip of herself and Brandon sitting in a car. In the post’s caption, she added, “Utahans unite…???”

Ezra Sosa, who was also raised Mormon, joked that “DWTS just got a whole lot more Mormon” in a Tuesday TikTok post. On his Instagram Story, Sosa reacted to a fan comment that read, “dwts so mormon ezras gonna re enter the church.” He replied, “SCREAMING AT THIS.”

Ezra’s sister, DWTS Season 33 troupe member Stephani Sosa, also reacted to the news via TikTok. “Who else is excited about DWTS announcement today🤩🤩🤩,” she wrote over a video of herself dancing to “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday.

Rylee Arnold, who is also Mormon, celebrated Affleck and Leavitt’s casting in a Tuesday Instagram Story post, writing, “These two are going to be so good!!!!✨🫶🏼🪩 Welcome to the fam!!!”

Earlier this year, former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold shared why so many DWTS pros are a part of the Mormon church. As it turns out, many Mormons grow up learning ballroom dance in Utah, where the religion has its headquarters.

“I feel like in Utah, it’s very common, parents definitely want their kids to be doing an activity,” Lindsay explained during a May episode of the “Hot Smart Rich” podcast. “That’s just kind of something that is, like, very prominent. Like, you put your kid in something and you really put them all in.”

She added, “The Mormon culture is very much like, ‘We want our kids to be good kids and to not get into trouble and to not explore different things that could lead them in troubled areas.’ So, I feel like a lot of parents put their kids in something and then push it hard. But beyond that, the dance culture in Utah is just, it’s very intense in the best way.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, Fall 2025, ABC