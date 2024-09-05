‘DWTS’ Fans Demand Boycott of Show Over Con Artist Anna Delvey Casting

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Following the controversial casting of infamous con artist Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, some fans are calling for a boycott of the ABC competition series.

Delvey’s story was documented in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, which revealed how she’d spent years posing as a wealthy heiress while defrauding banks, hotels, and individuals out of $275,000. She was arrested in 2017 and, in 2019, she was found guilty on eight charges, including second-degree grand larceny, theft of services, and first-degree attempted grand larceny.

She was sentenced to four to 12 years behind bars, of which she served three before being released on good behavior in February 2021. She is now under house arrest and is also banned from using social media.

Since the casting announcement, fans have taken to social media to call out the show for including a convicted criminal in the new season.

“I am not watching it this season because I am not interested in watching criminals, who hurt people, thrive,” wrote one user on the DWTS Reddit forum.

“Thank you. Hers was not a victimless crime. It is gross that they are giving her a platform,” another agreed.

Another added, “Idk if they’re trying to get more attention or what, but casting people like her is trashy. I used to love this show.”

“Let’s all boycott,” said another. “I’m not watching the show until she’s eliminated.”

Another wrote, “What a poor choice of casting. We can say no though and we need to start putting our foot down. They are nothing without viewers, so don’t watch until she’s gone.”

“Len [Goodman] is spinning in his grave,” said one fan, referring to former DWTS judge Len Goodman, who passed away on April 22, 2023. Another replied, “Glad he doesn’t have to witness this!”

“Of all the thousands of reality stars and actual celebrities, they decide to give her an extra platform? Super disappointed in this,” wrote another.

Delvey, who will be paired with pro dancer Ezra Sosa, previously told TV Insider she isn’t worried about the backlash of being on the show.

“I thought, why not? What’s the worst thing that could happen?” she stated, adding, “I’m not going to go to jail over this, hopefully.”

“Well, if you dance too bad, we’ll see what the judges say,” Sosa joked

What do you think of Delvey’s casting? Let us know in the comments below.