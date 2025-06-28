Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Sounds like the Duffer Brothers will be in business with Netflix long after Stranger Things finishes its run this year. The duo, Matt and Ross Duffer, will adapt the Ron Currie novel The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne at the streamer.

The Duffer Brothers are developing the series, and Currie is on board as screenwriter alongside writing partner Joshua Mohr, according to Deadline, which reported the news. Hilary Leavitt, who cofounded Upside Down Pictures with the Duffer Brothers, is joining the twins as an executive producer.

In the thriller novel, the title character is a doting grandmother and vicious crime matriarch who rules the small town of Waterville, Maine, with an iron fist, according to its synopsis. Babs’s lieutenants are her girlfriends whom she has known since they were teens; and her eldest daughter, Lori, an ex-Marine struggling with addiction, is also helping her control the flow of drugs in and out of town.

“When a drug kingpin discovers that his numbers are down in the upper northeast, he sends a malevolent force, known only as The Man, to investigate,” the synopsis adds. “At the same time, Babs’s youngest daughter, Sis, has gone missing, which doesn’t seem at all like a coincidence. In twenty-four hours, Sis will be found dead, and the whole town will seek shelter from Babs’s wrath.”

The Duffer Brothers have certainly kept themselves busy. Stranger Things’ fifth and final season will drop in three parts later this year, and fans of the supernatural thriller also have an animated Stranger Things series and a live-action spinoff to look forward to.

Plus, the Duffer Brothers are executive-producing supernatural mystery series The Boroughs — starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Denis O’Hare — and the psychological horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen — starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco — both of which are due for release on Netflix next year.

Currie, meanwhile, is an award-winning author of four novels and one short story collection who wrote an episode of the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations and has developed projects with AMC Studios, Amblin Television, and ITV America, according to his online bio. Penguin Random House released Babs Dionne in March, and the book has already been ranked on best-of-the-year lists at NPR, Amazon, Apple Books, The Guardian, and Barnes & Noble, Deadline reports.