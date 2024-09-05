With Stranger Things‘ final season on the horizon, the Duffer Brothers are ready to explore some territory outside of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down. Their next television foray will be called The Boroughs, and details about the project are starting to come through.

Here’s everything we know about The Boroughs so far.

When will The Boroughs be released?

Netflix has not set a premiere date for the show just yet.

Who will star in The Boroughs?

The series’ cast includes Alfred Molina as Sam, Geena Davis as Renee, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O’Hare as Wally, Clarke Peters as Art, and Bill Pullman as Jack.

The series is written by the Duffer Brothers, with Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews as co-creators and showrunners.

What will The Boroughs be about?

The series is, like Stranger Things, supernatural in nature. This time, the setting is in New Mexico, and is described by the creators (via Tudum) as “balanc[ing] heart and horror … [with a] dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

The official logline for the show is: “In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.”

The Duffer Brothers said in a statement about the series, “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

The Boroughs, Series Premiere, TBD, Netflix