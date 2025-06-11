Annecy 2025 News: ‘Steven Universe’ Sequel, ‘Stranger Things’ Toon Offers Early Peek & More

Hollywood’s Toon Town is buzzing with big moves and breaking news out of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. From surprise renewals to first looks at upcoming films and series, the annual animation showcase has captured the full attention of fans and industry insiders alike.

Running from June 8 to 14, the festival and its accompanying market are more than just a venue for studios to flaunt their latest work. It is also a launchpad for trends and groundbreaking projects in animation.

Back in 1995, Toy Story was introduced at Annecy, marking Pixar’s debut of the world’s first fully 3D animated feature and forever altering the animation landscape. In the years since, TV staples like Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Genndy Tartakovsky‘s Primal have made their mark at the festival, cementing Annecy as a premier platform for networks, creators, and studios to debut what’s next in animation.

Here is a look at a few announcements from Wednesday (June 11).

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming Netflix animated spinoff as showrunner Eric Robles shared the surprising inspiration behind the new series.

“It all went back to The Real Ghostbusters,” he told reporters. “It was silly but had a handful of dark, creepy episodes and we just kept talking about that. That became the north star for us.”

The official logline for the series was also revealed: “Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.”

Teen Titans Go!

The hit Cartoon Network series has been officially renewed. Teen Titans Go! will return for Season 10, making it the longest-running animated show in DC history.

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars

As Steven once said, “Here we are in the future, and it’s bright.” Cartoon Network Studios will develop a follow-up to Steven Universe for Prime Video titled Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars.

A follow-up to the Peabody Award-winning series, the show will follow space outlaw Lars Barriga and his pirate crew as they explore the secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.

The original show was an intergalactic coming-of-age story about a young half-human, half-Gem boy in the fictional town of Beach City. Originally on the Cartoon Network, the show ran for five seasons and spawned a movie and a limited series, Steven Universe: The Movie and Steven Universe Future.

Smiling Friends

At the Adult Swim panel, co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel revealed that the toon was greenlit for two additional seasons.

After sharing a sneak peek of Season 3, which is set to debut this fall, it was also confirmed that the fourth and fifth seasons of Smiling Friends are currently in production.