‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff: Duffer Brothers Reveal Details About Potential Series

There is still a fifth and final season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things to come, but the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, are already looking ahead to a potential spinoff series.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the spinoff would be “1000% different” from Stranger Things, brushing off the rumors that the project would be focused on Eleven or Steve and Dustin. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different,” Matt teased.

“The most important connective tissue, I would say, is the storytelling sensibility of it,” Ross added. “There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

These statements suggest that a spinoff would not follow any of the characters we currently know and love from Hawkins. That probably means no young Hopper series, which was recently brought up by David Harbour, who suggested Jacob Elordi to play the part.

The Duffer Brothers added that their hope is to find someone to take the reins of the Stranger Things universe from them in the future. “The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who’s hopefully really talented and passionate,” Matt explained. “Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that.”

Netflix recently released the final two episodes of Stranger Things‘ fourth season, which ended with the Upside Down beginning to infect the small, cursed town of Hawkins. The popular series is set to return for one final season.

