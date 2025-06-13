Yet another new trailer for Squid Game‘s third and final season has been revealed by Netflix, and this time, it appears to give a major hint about what’s going to become of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in the last episode set.

Like the official teaser trailer for the season, this new iteration shows Gi-hun waking up after being delivered back to the dorms in a coffin. The trailer is then interspersed with footage of some of the most tragic moments and characters from the first two seasons, as Player 149 a.k.a. Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim) gives him a pep talk.

“Are you blaming yourself for everything that has happened? No matter how you look at it, life is just unfair,” she says in the preview. “Bad people do bad things, but they blame others and go on to live in peace. Good people, on the other hand, beat themselves up about the smallest things. I still believe that you came here to save us all.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see flashes of a pink guard fighting with another guard whose uniform is black and features a square on the mask. This appears to take place in an elevator to the VIP area and involves gunfire. Shots also appear to be fired in a brief glimpse at a speedboat in motion, and we see a bit more of the new jumping rope and hide-and-seek games that were teased in a prior preview.

We also see Gi-hun dressed in a tux — a sign that he’ll once again make it to the final three and eat a big dinner with two others — before he’s apparently summoned by Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

Soon after, we see a shot of a foot tamping down on a button and some flashes to the past when Gi-hun played the final game against his best friend.

“I’m trying to put an end to it,” he says in voiceover.

Does this new “legacy”-themed trailer signify that Gi-hun will make it to the final game? It certainly seems to hint at that. Who he’ll end up playing against remains a bit of a mystery, but let’s not sleep on the prevalence of 149. After all, the series began with Gi-hun and his mother, so it’d be a somewhat poetic finish if he had to go against another mother.

The logline for Squid Game Season 3 tells us, “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man, who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”

In addition to releasing the trailer, Netflix also announced that it will be hosting an immersive fan experience opportunity in Brooklyn, New York, taking place on June 20: “Become a player and see if you have what it takes to survive the final game. The lucky few will find their place among the elite in the Endgame Circle, where only the boldest champions reside,” the streamer said in a press release, adding that contestants will play an “unforgiving” game of jump rope in the process. Details on the fan experience can be found on Tudum.

Squid Game, Season 3, June 27, Netflix