What To Know American viewers are increasingly favoring older TV shows over new series.

Free, ad-supported streaming platforms like YouTube, Roku Channel, and Tubi are rapidly outpacing paid services in growth and viewership.

Classic shows such as NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, and Bluey dominate total viewership minutes.

The numbers don’t lie: American viewers like their old TV favorites, and they really like TV they can watch for the nice price of free.

After studying Nielsen top 10 streaming in data from the start of 2020 to late 2025 — and including Netflix’s self-reported viewership — Bloomberg has found that American viewers aren’t tuning into new shows as much as they are old ones.

Of the 10 most-watched original shows — in terms of minutes watched while in Nielsen’s weekly top 10 — zero are new series, marking the first time in several years that new series haven’t broken into that top 10 list, Bloomberg notes. Squid Game is at the top with 18.6 billion minutes, followed by Wednesday (16.4 billion) and Love Island (11.4 billion).

Even more worrisome for Hollywood, three of the shows in that top 10 list — Squid Game, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and You — ended in 2025.

We examined six years of @nielsen data to understand what TV people are streaming — and how their tastes have changed. Going to share some takeaways, starting with a biggie: Hollywood is delivering fewer new hit TV shows than any time in recent history. pic.twitter.com/LlAnBwYAxL — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) December 29, 2025

The researchers also found the growth of free streaming services are outpacing that of paid ones. YouTube is not only the fastest grower — followed by ad-supported options Roku Channel and Tubi— but also the most popular streaming service, bigger than Netflix and Prime Video combined.

We spend too much time talking about Apple, HBO, Paramount+ and Peacock and not enough time talking about Tubi and Roku. Tubi/Roku have doubled HBO and Peacock in size over the last couple years. pic.twitter.com/KHY4U4g1DA — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) December 29, 2025

Other interesting findings: