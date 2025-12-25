Made in Korea, Disney+’s latest Korean series, premiered its first two of six episodes on December 24. The show, an action-packed drama series set against the backdrop of 1970s Korea, stars Hyun Bin (Crash Landing on You) as Baek Kitae, a KCIA government man living a double life with a foot in a world of drugs. Jung Woosung (12.12: The Day) stars opposite Bin as Jang Geonyoung, a seasoned prosecutor trying to make his way up the chain. When their paths cross, they begin to cause problems for each other and become determined to take the other down.

The series was written by Park Eunkyo (The Silent Sea) and directed by Woo Minho (Inside Men). Additional recurring members of the cast include Woo Dohwan (Bloodhounds) as Baek Kihyun, military academy graduate and Kitae’s younger brother; Seo Eunsoo (Chief Detective 1958) as Oh Yejin, Geonyoung’s animated and witty investigative partner; and Roh Jaewon (Squid Game) as Pyo Haksu, a longtime insightful KCIA member.

Is Made in Korea renewed for Season 2?

Made in Korea has been renewed for Season 2, ahead of the release of the first season. In fact, production on Season 2 has already begun, with a premiere of the second season expected sometime in late 2026.

Korean TV shows have traditionally been made as limited series, with many having 16 episodes or fewer, making it an impressive feat that Made in Korea has been renewed for a second season so early on. The growing popularity of Korean media, especially with Western audiences, has created more traction for shows like Made in Korea, resulting in more renewals and additional content.

Where is Made in Korea streaming?

Made in Korea can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu, both domestically and internationally.

After the two-episode premiere on December 24, the following two episodes will be released on December 31. The second-to-last episode will then release on January 7, and the finale will air on January 14.

What is Made in Korea Season 1 about?

One of the biggest points of conflict for opposing protagonists Kitae and Geonyoung is that they both work for the Korean government, but one of them is corrupt. Kitae’s position of power in the KCIA, the Korean government’s equivalent to the CIA, trumps Geonyoung’s position as a prosecutor, but that doesn’t stop Geonyoung from chasing his suspicions about Kitae.

“Usually when you have these two main characters coming head to head, it’s about somebody being within the public organization, and then the other person being outside of it,” Jung explains. “However, this time, these two characters, they’re both inside a public organization.”

Because the series is set in 1970s Korea, real Korean history and politics play into the story, especially with both main characters holding government positions. The show was filmed in both Korea and Japan, intertwining their deep history into the plot. As conflict within the Korean government escalates, so does the conflict between Kitae and Geonyoung.

“The conflict between these two characters is due to the fact that they have different takes on the same thing. So, they both hold onto this sense of patriotism, but they act differently upon it, and they have different approaches,” Hyun says.

What is Made in Korea Season 2 about?

Jung and Hyun shared some of their hopes for the upcoming season, predicting where Park will take the rivalry between Kitae and Geonyoung.

“Compared to the first season, it’s going to get even more intense, and even more extreme in terms of the level of conflict,” Hyun teases.

Although no information about the plot of Season 2 has come out yet, Jung hints at the possibility of a building resentment contributing to Kitae and Geonyoung’s next moves.

“It is expected, right, that there is probably going to be somebody who gets a little ahead of the other person at the end of Season 1,” Jung says. “The person who didn’t get to do that is going to be filled with a lot of anger, and that’s going to be maybe a driver for future storytelling.”

Made in Korea, Series Premiere, December 24, Hulu