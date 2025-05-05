The first full trailer for Squid Game Season 3 (the South Korean drama’s final stretch) is here, and it’s packed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them details.

The preview begins with the guards ushering a black coffin — the same ones dead bodies are carted off in, of course — into the dorm. When the other surviving players open it, they find Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) inside, and he slowly opens his eyes. He’s later shown handcuffed to a bed railing.

Then, we get a glimpse of the first new game of the season (which was originally written as the second half of Season 2). The players, who are still wearing their X and O patches as symbols of their votes to end or continue the games, must turn the dial on a gumball machine filled with red and blue balls. We don’t know for sure what the colors mean, but judging by the look of absolute despair on the faces of mother-son pair Geum-ja a.k.a. Player 149 (Kang Ae-sim) and Yong-sik a.k.a. Player 007 (Yang Dong-geun) share after drawing opposite colors, it’ll very likely pit them against each other. (She’s later shown sobbing uncontrollably, so that can’t be good news for this unique duo.)

It looks like there’ll be no immediate punishment for the others who participated in the rebellion but made it back to the dorms before it was fully done, though, since Hyun-ju a.k.a. Player 120 (Park Sung-hoon) is still around. Still, the division between X’s and O’s is more lopsided than ever, following the death of many leave voters. A quick shot of the players lined up shows there are almost double as many stay voters still in the game.

Later, Gi-hun is shown wearing a red jersey over his green sweatsuit and apparently following a small trail of blood through a series of concrete halls with a timer looming overhead. Could this be a sinister game of hide-and-seek we’re seeing? Judging by her ready-to-punch posturing in her own blue jersey, 120’s not going down without a fight, no matter what game it is. We also see players with blue jerseys being handed small boxes with the usual trio of shapes — the circle, triangle, and square — only this time, they’re stacked instead of side by side, which could be a hint at the game at hand.

In the trailer, we also see a table with five masked people — presumably VIPs — being set for a meal. Meanwhile, Guard 11 a.k.a. Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young) is still running subterfuge, shown crawling through the vents and lighting a match. And the cat-and-mouse game between Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and In-ho a.k.a. Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will also continue, with the former shown bursting through a fancy door with a massive gun — looks like he’ll finally find the place again, but will it be too late?

Perhaps most ominously, we see Player 222 Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) shedding a single tear as the trailer ends… with the sound of a crying baby. What can that possibly foretell?

Squid Game, Season 3, June 27, Netflix