The second season of Squid Game is almost here, and already we know a great deal about what’s to come in Season 3, the final stretch of the decorated series.

The third season of the Netflix sensation was first announced in July, when the streamer revealed the post-Christmas premiere date for the long-awaited second bow.

Writer-director Hwang Kong-hyuk revealed in a letter at the time, “Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1, returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time, either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

Here’s what else we know about Squid Game Season 3 so far.

When will Squid Game Season 3 premiere?

The third and final season of the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Who will star in Squid Game Season 3?

A full cast list for the new season has not yet been announced. However, we can likely expect some of the cast from Season 2 to carry over onto the third season — the ones that don’t die, at least.

What will happen in Squid Game Season 3?

The third season is expected to continue on after the events of Season 2. The show’s creator explained that they were initially envisioned as a single season, but it was separated due to the length of the story.

“I originally envisioned Seasons 2 and 3 as a single story. That’s how I wrote it. But in the process, it came out to be too many episodes. So I thought it’d be better to divide it into two,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to tell the story of what happened to Gi-hun after where we leave him at the end of Season 1 and what he does, what kind of actions he takes in order to put a stop to these games. As creator, writer, and director, it was almost my mission or my role to further tell that story… the story I wanted to tell came to a full closure at the end of Season 3.”

He also explained the decision to split the story where he does, telling Deadline, “I wrote Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently we are in the post-production process for Season 3. When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of Episode 7, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That’s why I had first seven episodes as Season 2 and then the rest of Season 3.”

Squid Game, Season 2, Thursday, December 26, Netflix