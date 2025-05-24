High Potential Season 2 may not arrive until the fall, but the stars were quick to tease what’s on the horizon when TV Insider caught up with them at the Disney Upfronts in New York City on May 13.

As viewers will recall, the series follows Morgan Gillroy (Kaitlin Olson), a woman with a genius-level IQ who teams with the LAPD to solve cases, the last of which was a real brain teaser. In Season 1’s finale, a psychopath toys with the LAPD by kidnapping people from a grief counseling group, among which included one of their own, Oz (Deniz Akdeniz).

While the case didn’t yield strong results in terms of finding the perp, Morgan seemingly crossed paths with the man who is being played by David Giuntoli. But by the time Morgan realized who this mystery man was in connection to the case, she’d lost track of him. So what will happen next?

Akdeniz teases, “There’s a serial killer or a game player out on the loose that we have to really resolve, and I think the start of the season will definitely address that. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to finally bring that person to justice, considering they put me in the bottom of a pool, which I didn’t appreciate.”

“And I’m here to avenge it,” Javicia Leslie, who plays Daphne in the series, says. “This is my guy, this is my partner, and I’m ride or die for my partner. So whoever put him in the bottom of a pool is going to get my wrath.”

Meanwhile, outside of the mystery man, the department head, Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), is going to continue seeking answers surrounding Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, only strengthening her and Morgan’s bond. “The only thing that I can tease because I’ve only seen the first script is that they will get closer,” Reyes offers. “She’s such a girl’s girl, and she gave her word that if you work with me, I’ll help you find your missing [ex] so that journey gets more intense.”

Additionally, Reyes teases of her character Soto, “We get to learn more about her, her family, where she comes from, how she’s strong, and where she’s vulnerable, and that brings her not only her and [Morgan] closer, but the rest of the cast [as well]. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds when High Potential returns for Season 2 on ABC.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Fall 2025, ABC