High Potential‘s second season is on the horizon as the hit starring Kaitlin Olson prepares for its ABC return this fall. In anticipation of the show’s return, the cast was on the carpet at Disney’s annual Upfront presentation in New York City on May 13, where they offered some exciting updates, including takes on the Morgan (Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) dynamic, as well as David Giuntoli‘s mystery character.

The first script for Season 2 has already been completed, so what’s in store for Morgan after she came face-to-face with a dangerous criminal who had targeted a grief group in Season 1’s finale? “We left you on a cliffhanger, and so it’s kind of a three-part cliffhanger, ‘cause we don’t know if this woman met her match in the gamemaster, you don’t know what’s going on with Karadec, and there’s always the Roman question, so we are going to address that stuff and it’s a two-part opener,” Olson teases to TV Insider of what viewers should anticipate from the series’ return.

As for working with Giuntoli’s mystery character, “He’s honestly such a good actor and I thought he did such a good job,” Olson gushes. “I was really worried about that scene about people going, ‘Wait a second, that’s not just like a random bump into, that’s the guy,’ and he just did such a good job of just being super casual and maybe a little bit flirty. He’s also just a delightful person, so I love that I get to work with him again.”

Speaking about flirty, where does she stand when it comes to the Morgan-Karadec will-they-won’t-they dynamic? “I’m not playing into that. It’s so funny. I’m fully just being Morgan, who likes to bust his balls and treat him like a little brother who’s annoying,” Olson jokes about her approach to her character and her bond with reluctant teammate Adam Karadec.

“But I love Daniel’s Karadec and how he’s interacting with this woman. He doesn’t know how to come at it. Is she flirting with him? Does she hate him? Does she love him?” Olson adds.

Part of what feeds the dynamic is online responses to the characters. “I’m just enjoying social media, [they] have strong opinions about what should happen here and have strong opinions about the Tom character as well,” Olson adds, referring to JD Pardo‘s character, who struck up a brief romance with Morgan.

“But we’re going to sort of slow burn that,” she says, hinting at the Morgan-Karadec dynamic going forward. “You’ll get an answer,” she promises. Whether that would be in Season 2 or not would remain to be seen. Until then, let us know what you hope to see when High Potential returns for Season 2, and stay tuned for additional details.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Fall 2025, ABC