Another season of American Idol is coming to an end! Season 23 premiered on March 2 with hundreds of auditions, and now, just three artists are left.

The finale will not only feature performances from the Top 3 singers, but there will also be plenty of guests in the building to take the stage. Plus, the judges even have something special in store for the audience and viewers.

So, when is this all going down? Scroll down for everything you need to know about the American Idol 2025 finale.

When is the American Idol 2025 finale?

The finale is going down on Sunday, May 18, and will air on ABC. And yes, it’s LIVE! Don’t worry if you miss it, though, because the whole episode will be streaming the next day on Hulu.

What time is the American Idol 2025 finale?

The event starts at 8 p.m. ET and is live from coast-to-coast (so that’s a 5 p.m. start for you West Coasters.) It’s a three-hour event, so that means the winner won’t be announced until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Who are the Top 3 of American Idol 2025?

The Top 3 artists who are hoping to be named the next American Idol are Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, and John Foster. They all bring a completely different vibe to the competition, so it’s truly anyone’s game!

Who is performing on the American Idol 2025 finale?

Of course, the Top 3 will be hitting the stage in hopes of earning viewer votes. The voting window will be open from the very beginning of the episode so you can vote for your favorites.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will be teaming up for a performance together, and Jelly Roll, who served as this season’s artist in residence, will also be singing during the show.

Additional performers are: Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa.

Will there be a Season 24 of American Idol?

Yes, ABC has already confirmed that the show was renewed for Season 24, and audition signups are open now. However, the judges’ panel has not been revealed yet.

American Idol, Season 23 Finale, Sunday, May 18, 8/7c, ABC