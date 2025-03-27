Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Yes, you read that right, it’s been more than 20 years since Justin Guarini was a contestant on Season 1 of American Idol. The singer fell short of winning the show when Kelly Clarkson was crowned the champion in September 2002.

These days, Guarini’s life isn’t as heavily in the spotlight as Clarkson’s, but he’s still forged an impressive path for himself. Scroll down to learn more about what the former Idol contestant is up to today.

What is Justin Guarini doing now?

After Idol, he released two studio albums, the first in 2003, followed by another in 2005, as well as an acoustic EP in 2008 and another EP in 2016. Today, Guarini has moved on from being a recording artist and transitioned into a theater career.

He got his start on Broadway in 2010 when he starred in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. His Broadway credits include American Idiot (2011), Romeo and Juliet (2013), Wicked (2014), In Transit (2016), and, most recently, Once Upon a One More Time (2023). He also starred in regional productions of Rent, Chicago, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Company, Moonshine: The Hee Haw Musical, Mamma Mia!, and Cake Off.

Additionally, Guarini is a keynote speaker and speaker coach. “Justin coaches entrepreneurs and business owners to unlock their ‘Signature Story,'” according to his website. “His 1-on-1 and small group coaching sessions have helped high achievers and six- to seven-figure business owners enhance their storytelling skills, increase sales, and deliver exceptional service.”

He also plays Lil’ Sweet in Dr Pepper commercials and advertisements and is releasing his book Center Stage Confidence in May 2025. The self-help book “walks you through every part of the process to build the confidence you need to achieve your personal and professional goals.”

Is Justin Guarini married?

Yes, Guarini is married to wife Reina Capodici. They met in high school but reportedly did not reconnect until years later. The two tied the knot in 2009 and have been together ever since.

Through his wife, Guarini has a stepdaughter named Lola. He and Capodici also welcomed two children together. Their son, William, was born in 2011, followed by another son, Asher, in 2013.

In a 2023 interview with Hello!, Guarini revealed that his family lives “in the tristate area.” He did not specify the town or state, but did reveal that it was a “two-hour commute” from his gig on Broadway at the time.

The motivational speaker also opened up about his kids’ musical talents, gushing, “All of them can sing and enjoy entertainment, but my daughter and my middle son are a little shy or more into sports. My youngest Asher is so perfect for the stage. He is completely creative. He’s a dancer, he loves to sing, he loves to watch funny videos on YouTube and then recreate them. He is so primed and ready, and when he came to the show during a rehearsal, I got him up on stage and I showed him what I see. It was a real watershed moment for me.”

Did Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson date?

One year after American Idol, Clarkson and Guarini played love interests in the 2003 film From Justin to Kelly, leading to speculation that they were romantically involved in real life too.

After years of keeping tight-lipped about the situation, Clarkson addressed the past romance rumors during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “We did date a little bit,” she said. “I think any two people who are thrown together that much would. Guy, girl … just saying … ‘Timeless,’ put that song on From Justin to Kelly, you can’t fight it!”

Clarkson was a bit unclear about the exact timeline of her relationship with Guarini, but she clarified that they did not date while they were on Idol. “I feel like we weren’t dating during [From Justin to Kelly], but I feel like maybe we did,” she added.

The “A Moment Like This” singer added more context during a 2023 appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast. “It was like, months, but it was just like … and I think we’d probably both say this … we just were around each other all the time,” she explained. “We’re here, you’re here, I’m here, and we experienced something very intense. It wasn’t like I won and I was the only one on the promo. Justin and I went around everywhere [together].”

Although the two eventually drifted apart, they remain amicable today. In fact, Guarini appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2023 and they took a trip down memory lane to their Idol days!