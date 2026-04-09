‘American Idol’ Fans Can’t Get Over Carrie Underwood’s Throwback ’90s Photo

What To Know Carrie Underwood celebrated American Idol‘s ’90s-themed episode by sharing a sweet throwback photo.

Fans gushed over Underwood’s childhood pic via social media.

Underwood got into the ’90s spirit on the ABC series by sporting Lisa Kudrow’s iconic costume from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Carrie Underwood took a trip down memory lane to celebrate American Idol‘s latest theme night.

Ahead of the show’s ’90s Judges’ Song Contest episode on Monday, April 6, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself from that decade. “Me in the 90s to remind you to watch a 90s time warp tonight on @americanidol! #CUonIDOL,” she captioned the snap.

In her throwback photo, a young Underwood, wearing braces, smiled for the camera. While Underwood’s signature blonde locks remain the same, her younger self sported bangs.

“So cute!!! Can’t wait for tonight!” American Idol‘s Instagram page wrote underneath the post. Fans also gushed over the sweet snap, with one user writing, “So cute and adorable.” Another added, “Carrie, you were too cute!!”

Someone else shared, “Look at that little country girl.” A different person gushed, “So cute. Reminds me of when my girls were little.” A separate user commented, “Sheesh, was she ever NOT cute?!” One person pointed out that the young Underwood in the photo would grow up to become a “future superstar.”

Underwood grew up in Oklahoma before auditioning for American Idol in 2004. She rose to fame on the singing competition show’s fourth season and was crowned as that season’s winner in 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Her star has only continued to grow, as Underwood has gone on to release nine studio albums and win eight Grammys. 20 years after her American Idol win, Underwood returned to the show as a judge for Season 23 last year. She continues to appear on the show alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest.

Underwood continued to get into the ’90s spirit on Monday’s episode, during which she sported a replica of Lisa Kudrow‘s signature pink dress from the 1997 film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“Taking it back to the 90s for tonight’s look, inspired by ‘Michele’ from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion! #americanidol #90s #90sstyle,” she captioned a pic of her outfit via Instagram on Tuesday, April 7.

“Love the whole outfit, but the shoes are fire!!!” one person commented underneath the upload. Another quipped, “Somebody tag Lisa Kudrow rn.” Someone else gushed, “CARRIE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT!!!”

Underwood even carried some Post-it notes in her mini purse as a nod to the film’s plot. “Obsessed with this!!! Love that movie!!” another fan wrote. “The post it’s in the tiny purse. You always look amazing in anything!” A separate commenter stated, “Absolutely love that movie. Well executed.”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC