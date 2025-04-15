Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Shock Split From Boyfriend Robert Shiver

After almost two years together, Savannah Chrisley has separated from her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, revealing on her Unlocked podcast that they broke up on March 6.

Savannah confirmed the break-up on Tuesday’s (April 15) episode of Unlocked, titled “I Got Dumped.” In the episode, she said, “I’m doing a solo because I feel like there’s elephants in the room that clearly need to be addressed. I have allowed you guys in on my life, and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I’ve been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts.”

She continued, “It’s been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up. So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

The pair began dating on August 17, 2023, amid Shiver’s legal battles with his estranged wife, Lindsay, who is awaiting trial for allegedly plotting his murder in the Bahamas. Shiver shares three children, all boys, with Lindsay.

“And, I think what sucks that people don’t really prepare you for is when kids are involved,” Savannah added. “Not only are you grieving the loss of the person you were in a relationship with, but you are also grieving the loss of that relationship you had with those children.”

Despite the break-up, Savannah said she has remained in touch with Shiver’s kids and intends to keep it that way. “I vowed to always show up, always be there. I’m gonna keep that promise,” she stated. “If they need me to show up, I will be there. I still love them and love them more than I dislike where me and Robert are at.”

As for the reason for the separation, Savannah put the blame on Shiver’s estranged wife, Lindsay, saying, “I would love to say I don’t wanna give her the notoriety she’s badly been seeking, but I feel that’s the only way to go.”

“I won’t ever forgive her for what she’s put Robert and the boys through. I don’t think Robert and I would be where we’re at today if she hadn’t caused such mass destruction,” the Chrisley Knows Best star added. “She caused a lot of destruction, and she absolutely destroyed a great man when it comes to his heart and his life. She destroyed him.”

Savannah noted that Shiver “should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met,” yet she doesn’t regret the time they spent together.

“I feel like we all serve our purpose in each other’s lives, and I think I came along in a time in Robert’s life to where he needed a little bit of hope,” she shared. “He needed some excitement, a sense of renewal, he needed to be reminded there could be love after chaos. I believe that I showed that.”

She said the “majority” of their relationship was “great,” explaining, “We were best friends. We laughed, we trusted each other, we loved each other.”

“I try to pinpoint where it all went wrong, in the midst of his ex’s legal battle, she had to stay in the Bahamas for a while. And while she was there, life was great,” Savannah noted. “It was a drama-free zone. When she came back to the US, the chaos came back with her. It was like she wanted to destroy everything in his path, her path, everyone.”

Savannah is currently the guardian of her younger siblings, Grayson (18), and Chloe (12), while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving time in federal prison for bank and tax fraud.