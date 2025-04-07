For the third year in a row, Todd Chrisley spent his birthday behind bars. The former reality star, who has been in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion since January 2023, turned 56 on Sunday, April 6, and his daughter Savannah Chrisley marked the occasion with an Instagram tribute.

Along with a slideshow of photos of the two together over the years, Savannah also wrote a tribute to her father in honor of a “another trip around the sun.”

“It’s so hard to believe this is the third birthday we’ve spent apart. Every year that passes without you home feels like another piece of my heart is missing,” she wrote. “I can’t help but think back to all the birthday adventures we’ve shared over the years…every laugh, every hug, every surprise. Celebrating you has always been one of my life’s greatest joys… one of my greatest adventures.”

Chrisley was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison, which would’ve put him at a 2035 release date. However, the sentence was reduced in September 2023 and he is now set to be released in 2033.

“Life moves so quickly, and yet these past three years have felt frozen in time,” Savannah continued. “You’re three years older since you left home…and those are three years we’ve lost. Three years of memories we’ll never get to make. Three years of heartbreak that time can never give back.”

Savannah, who became the legal guardian of her two younger siblings amid her parents’ sentences (Julie Chrisley is due to be released in 2028), has been fighting for prison reform and to bring her mom and dad home.

“But Daddy, I want you to know this…I will NEVER stop fighting for you. I will NEVER stop telling the world who you are and what you mean to us,” she concluded. “You are so much more than the walls that surround you. You are strength. You are love. You are home. And you ARE my best friend. I love you to the moon and back. And always remember…You are my sunshine.”