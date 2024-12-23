Julie Chrisley Blasts ‘Vindictive’ Judge & Wants Conviction Overturned

Locked-up reality star Julie Chrisley is demanding her current 84-month sentence be vacated and reassigned to a different judge for sentencing.

According to WSBTV, Julie’s legal team filed new court documents on Friday, December 20, accusing the court of unfair treatment of their client during her September resentencing. On September 25, a federal judge confirmed Julie’s sentence would remain at 84 months – the same as her original seven-year prison sentence in 2022.

“The hearing and sentence can only leave on impression to any reasonable observer: the sentence was vindictive,” the document stated. “Instead, the court spent more time admonishing Mrs. Chrisley’s daughter, who was in the courtroom, for public statements she made critical of the case, which the court learned about off the record.”

“Mrs. Chrisely received a vindictive and unfair sentence from a judge personally biased against her and her family,” the document continued.

At the time of resentencing, Julie’s attorney, Jay Surgent, called the judge’s decision “harsh” and “unreasonable,” telling The U.S. Sun, “She should be treated as a regular defendant, which I don’t think she is because of her notoriety. I really do think it’s because of her fame.”

Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, echoed similar sentiments, telling her Unlocked podcast listeners in October, “It has been in retaliation for us exercising our right to an appeal and being granted, in part, a successful appeal. And then yesterday, the judge showed that this was more than just us exercising our right to an appeal.”

She added, “This was her not liking how outspoken I am and how I’m out here telling the truth about corruption that’s occurring. It felt like it was a punch in the gut because to think that I did something that harmed my mother’s ability to be a free woman, that one stung really bad.”

Julie and her husband, Todd, were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

In the latest court document, Julie’s attorney, Alex Little, argued, “Nothing in the record of the court’s explanations supported a harsher sentence. In fact, the opposite is true. The district court provided no rationale for the harsher sentence. The sentence was therefore presumptively vindictive.”

Little went on to state, “The court should vacate her sentence and reassign sentencing to a different judge on remand.”