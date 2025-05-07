Watson, starring Morris Chestnut as the titular doctor, has been delivering twists in CBS’ modern take on the classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle characters from the start. Randall Park as the villain James Moriarty? A great surprise at the end of the premiere.

But will this freshman drama be back for another round? Ahead of the Season 1 finale, we take a look at everything we know about the show’s future, including whether or not Watson’s friend, sleuth Sherlock Holmes, maybe alive, below.

Is Watson renewed for Season 2?

Yes! CBS renewed the Morris Chestnut drama in March 2025. At the time, the network noted that the series was averaging 6.79 million viewers each week according to Nielsen season-to-date most current data. The premiere episode, which aired after the AFC Championship game on January 26, was watched by 18.7 million multiplatform viewers in live plus 35 days of viewing, making it CBS’ most-watched scripted episode of the 2024-25 season.

When will Watson Season 2 premiere?

It’s too early to tell. That might very well depend on the episode count; it was a midseason show with a 13-episode order for its first season, but we’ll have to wait to see if it moves to the fall.

Who’s in the Watson Season 2 cast?

Watson Season 1 stars Morris Chestnut (as Dr. John Watson), Eve Harlow (as Ingrid Derian), Peter Mark Kendall (as twins Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft), Ritchie Coster (as Shinwell Johnson), Inga Schlingmann (as Sasha Lubbock), and Rochelle Aytes (as Dr. Mary Morstan). Randall Park has recurred as James Moriarty. We’ll have to wait to see if everyone makes it to Season 2 with Moriarty out there; the penultimate episode of Season 1 left both Stephens and Adam in serious trouble and only enough cure to save one of them. But even if one dies, that would mean Peter Mark Kendall would likely still be around playing the other.

When’s the Watson Season 1 finale?

The drama ends its first season with a two-parter. The first part aired on Sunday, May 4. The conclusion will air on Sunday, May 11, at 9/8c.

In “Your Life’s Work, Part 2,” Watson and the team are faced with an impossible choice when two lives hang in the balance, but they only have one vial of antidote available. Meanwhile, Shinwell races to help the team, and Watson goes head to head with Moriarty. Tika Sumpter guest stars as Laila, a pediatric oncologist.

Is Sherlock Holmes alive?

It’s unclear just yet. The series premiere began with both Sherlock and Moriarty seemingly dying after their confrontation at Reichenbach Falls, but the latter is alive and we haven’t seen a body for the former. Matt Berry voiced a hallucination of Sherlock during Season 1.

Is there a Watson Season 2 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early for one, especially since we don’t know yet when it will premiere.