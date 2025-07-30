For the entire first season of Watson, there was a big question of whether or not Sherlock Holmes is truly alive; he seemingly died during a face-off with the villain Moriarty (Randall Park) at Reichenbach Falls. Matt Berry voiced the iconic sleuth in hallucinations of Dr. John Watson’s (Morris Chestnut).

Now, Robert Carlyle has been cast as Sherlock Holmes and will recur in Watson Season 2. Now, Watson looks to the future and “faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body,” the season description teases.

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of Watson in Season 2. The man has played iconic roles in projects like Trainspotting, The Full Monty, and 28 Weeks Later… and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes,” showrunner and executive producer Craig Sweeny said in a statement. “When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past—and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

When TV Insider spoke with Morris Chestnut about the Season 1 finale, he did tell us that he thought Sherlock was still alive.

“He’s so brilliant at everything that he’s done, and he has such an effect on Watson to have to, as a character, deal with his loss — of course, it was great motivation to also handle Moriarty the way he did. But I would like to think that Sherlock is still somewhere there,” he said. “And there was a scene earlier where Watson felt that he saw Sherlock. And so having that feeling, it would be great for him to still be around. I think Craig may have a different feeling, but Morris feels it would be great to have Sherlock.”

Then, Sweeny would only say, “I couldn’t imagine doing a show set in this universe and never seeing Sherlock Holmes.”

Watson returns for its second season on Monday, October 13, at 10/9c. (It was previously set to return in the midseason but was moved up to the fall.)

Watson, in addition to Chestnut, also stars Eve Harlow (Dr. Ingrid Derian), Peter Mark Kendall (Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft), Ritchie Coster (Shinwell Johnson), Inga Schlingmann (Dr. Sasha Lubbock), and Rochelle Aytes (Dr. Mary Morstan).

Watson, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 13, 10/9c, CBS