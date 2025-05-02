‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Car on ‘Incredibly Lucky’ Final Guess

A The Price Is Right contestant nearly lost out on a car. The man took every possible guess he had until it was the last possible one.

Roddny won the third item up for bid. It was a 75-inch 4k television, a BluRay player, and three movies. He bid $1,900, with the actual retail price being $2,477. He won the bid as everyone else was a few hundred dollars under him.

The game show contestant then got to play Money Game for a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE. Money Game is a game that is played for a car and smaller prizes. The contestant is shown a board with nine two-digit number cards. They are given the third digit in a five-digit car.

They then must guess the first two numbers and the last two numbers of the car. The contestant has to pick one card at a time. These cards cover either a dollar sign or a picture of half of a car. If a dollar sign is revealed, the number is placed in the player’s cash column. If they find both halves of the car, they win it. If they don’t, they win the cash they accumulate.

For Roddny, the middle number was a seven. He picked 23 for the first set of numbers. Right away, host Drew Carey pulled the card off and it was revealed to be the first part of the car.

“Halfway there. Let’s go,” Roddny said.

For the last two numbers, he picked 53. It had a dollar sign on it, and he only had three more chances to try and win. Roddny picked 39, and he currently had $92. The contestant then picked 48, which also wasn’t a winner. He was now at $140.

“This is my last chance. What do you guys think?” Roodny asked the audience. He picked 70 and that was finally a winner. Roodny jumped up and down and ran over to his prize.

“Winning a car on The Price Is Right is tough,” Carey said. “It’s tough.”

“He was incredibly lucky,” an Instagram user said.

“He had a very lucky day,” wrote another.

“Had to put us in suspense,” said a third.

“He was incredibly lucky. He has won a car and later Showcase,” commented another.

During the Showcase Showdown, Roddny spun a 100, winning $1,000. When he spun again, he spun a 95 and made it to the Showcase.

For the Showcase, he bid on a camping package, which included a tent, sound lantern, cooler bag, rug, and a camp table. There was also a 2024 Ford Maverick XLT with a full-size spare tire, a trailer hitch, and a commercial roadside assistance kit. He bid $28,559 with the actual retail price being $30,305. This was a difference of $1,746. His opponent had a difference of $12,000, so Roddny won the Showcase.