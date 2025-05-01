‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car on Switcheroo After Trusting His Gut

A The Price Is Right contestant went with his instincts and won a car after not changing a price despite questions from host Drew Carey. The game show contestant also won other prizes during the same game.

David Anderson, who was the second David to appear on the show that day, bid $900 on a nine-foot shuffleboard table with LED light-up rails, bowling pins, a pin setter, eight pucks, and a brush. The actual retail price was $938, so he won the shuffleboard table and got to play Switcheroo.

Switcheroo is played for a car and four small prizes. In this case, Anderson played for a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE, a fountain pen, a bird toy, a stopwatch, and a lantern. The name comes from the fact that The Price Is Right contestant can switch the numbers around on their second turn after initially putting the numbers in certain spots. They have to fill in the slots to complete the prices in only 30 seconds.

He priced the car at $23,968, after adding the six to the price. Anderson had five seconds left and asked if he should stop. The clock counted down to zero and Drew Carey told him he had to stop.

“Out of the five, how many does he have right?” the host asked.

The screen lit up with three and Carey offered him a second chance. “You don’t have to take it,” he said. “You can just keep the three and hope your chances are good.”

“One could be the car, right?” Anderson asked.

“One could be, but we don’t know,” Carey clarified. “Do you want another 30 seconds to mull it over and try or do you want to stop?”

Anderson trusted his gut and kept the numbers where they were.

“Three out of five is pretty good,” Carey said. He then asked model Manuela to show them one of the prizes that he won that was not the car. The lantern lit up, which was worth $45. The second prize that he won was a $53 fountain pen. For the third item, Anderson won the car and was only incorrect on the prices of the bird toy and stopwatch.

Sadly, David spun a 110 during the Showcase Showdown, which was over the amount of 100 needed, and did not proceed to the Showcase.

“This is one of the hardest games to win a car, he did good, I kept saying keep the 3,” an Instagram user said.

“Sometimes you just know and you trust your instincts,” wrote another.

“Good call, David,” a third said.

“That was amazing he made a smart choice to stay,” a YouTube user commented.

“Nice job David! You made the right call so enjoy your new car,” another said.