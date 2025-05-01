Season 4 of Bargain Block aired in the fall of 2024 and took hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to New Orleans, which was a departure from where their work is usually done in Detroit.

Now that it’s been six months since the finale, fans are getting anxious about when new episodes of the beloved HGTV series will be coming out. TV Insider rounded up everything to know about Season 5 of Bargain Block.

When does Bargain Block Season 5 premiere?

HGTV has not officially announced the new season of Bargain Block yet, so a premiere date is not confirmed. However, Bynum spoke to TV Insider in April 2025 and said that we can expect new episodes this fall.

At the time of the interview on April 29, the guys had renovated four houses and were “actively” working on getting the fifth and final one complete.

Where is the location for Bargain Block Season 5?

Season 5 of Bargain Block will be back in Detroit, which is where Seasons 1, 2, and 3 took place. “We’re back in Detroit trying to just kind of make sure that we’ve got our footing there still,” Bynum confirmed. “It’s kind of a balancing act, but it’s fun.”

He also hinted that the show could be headed to other cities in the future. “We are actively working in a lot of cities,” the designer shared. “I will tell you, we’re in Nashville a lot. We’re suddenly in Chicago a lot. There might be a reason for that.”

While he was not able to confirm whether the show had been picked up for spinoffs in those cities, it definitely seems like that’s where things are headed!

Who is in the Bargain Block Season 5 cast?

Bynum and Thomas are the renovators on Bargain Block and have been since the show premiered in 2021. The longtime partners each have specific roles in the renovations, with Thomas focused on building and construction, and Bynum focused on designing the spaces.

The guys work with realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield on the show.

