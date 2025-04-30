Keith Bynum has been renovating homes on Bargain Block with his partner, Evan Thomas, since 2021, and gave TV Insider some insight into the future of the HGTV show. After the guys brought the show to New Orleans for a spinoff in 2024, there’s plenty more to come.

“We just wrapped out – well, technically we’re still finishing one of the houses – but we’ll have more episodes airing in the fall back in Detroit,” Bynum said while promoting his partnership with American Standard for the brand’s 150th anniversary. “We kind of got through the New Orleans houses, got them listed. The last house was supposed to list today, but the power meter didn’t go in, so now I’m waiting another three days. But those are buttoning up, we just finished another five in Detroit. Well, we’re actively finishing the fifth one. So we’re back in Detroit trying to just kind of make sure that we’ve got our footing there still. It’s kind of a balancing act, but it’s fun.”

He also weighed in on whether he and Thomas plan to bring the show to other locations after the New Orleans season. “We are actively working in a lot of cities,” Bynum teased. “I will tell you, we’re in Nashville a lot. We’re suddenly in Chicago a lot. There might be a reason for that.”

Scroll down for more from Bynum, including whether he’d appear on a competition show again, why he teamed up with American Standard to promote their $150k down payment giveaway, and more.

How would you say your design style has evolved over time?

Keith Bynum: That’s such a fun question. I think you get to see yourself working on television a little bit — maybe, more than you should — so you become really critical sometimes. Evan and I have kind of taken a step of just understanding that it takes time to evolve. I definitely see an evolution in our product, which has been really fun to see. I think that’s part of partnerships like American Standard. They see that we work really hard, we try to think about ways to give homeowners something special, and that’s what we’re all after in this game.

How long does production on a Bargain Block season normally last?

Last year was 42 weeks. You look up and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, the whole year is done.’ It’s definitely a grueling schedule, but we like it for the most part.

You’ve been on Rock the Block, are competition shows something you’d be interested in doing again?

I will say, my ego has had enough competitions for a lifetime. It is definitely not for the weak of heart. You just kind of realize that … it’s just a hard game. I think, at least for now, I never say never, but for now, I’m taking a break from that type of energy. It’s a lot. You don’t really think about it until you’re in it. I will admit, I am ridiculously competitive, and actually, probably to our detriment, Evan is, as well. It’s a thing. But we definitely learned a lot, I’ll tell you that.

What do you and Evan like to do when you get some downtime from filming?

I will say, the thing that has been our kind of refreshing force is just taking a minute to get back to plants and dirt and trees, and just hike for a little bit. Everywhere we go, if we’re near something that’s natural, we try to take a five-minute break to go do that. We miss Colorado a lot for that reason. It was easy to get to a mountain. Michigan also is fabulous, you can get to water in five minutes. Those are the types of things we do to balance out the hectic elements of our life. The Beaver Island house has calmed us down a lot. It’s incredibly peaceful, so that’s been great.

Tell me a little bit about your partnership with American Standard and why it was a collaboration you were passionate about.

We worked with American Standard for a long, long time, so it’s kind of amazing to get to partner up with them, especially for their 150th anniversary. It’s one of those things where it’s very clear that our brands kind of align. We use a lot of their products, they’re very creative, they do great, real-life needs when we’re talking about design. It’s things that are going to last a long time, which we love, and then also, they always nail it with the different ranges. There’s affordable, we can go fancy, there’s literally everything. It kind of worked perfectly. It’s a brand, like I said, we’ve used for a long, long time, and we’re just excited to help them celebrate.

Tell us more about the down payment contest and what attracted you about that.

That kind of stuff just aligns perfectly with our brand directive, which is that design is for everyone. First-time homebuyers are really special to me, so being able to give away money to get people in their first house is a big deal. And it’s a lot of money. $150,000 goes a really long way for people, so just being able to share in that, I feel like I’m getting more credit than I even should. I didn’t put the $150,000 down, but that’s an amazing thing to be part of.

Understanding how hard it is to achieve the dream of home ownership, American Standard is giving away $150,000 to a lucky first time homeowner. Visit www.AmericanStandard-us.com/story for more information and a chance to win.