Bosch: Legacy will officially come to an end when its final two episodes air on Thursday, April 17, but fans should know that there may not be a series finale feel to it. While the episode will set up the franchise’s upcoming Renée Ballard spinoff by introducing its lead character, played by Maggie Q, there likely won’t be a satisfying ending in terms of the Bosch: Legacy universe.

“If people are anticipating some kind of closure … that doesn’t happen,” Titus Welliver, who plays Harry Bosch, told The Direct. “And as far as it’s spinning … there’s no thread, necessarily, a distinct thread that says to the audience, ‘Okay, and that’s Maggie Q, and get ready for Ballard.’ You meet Ballard. You see she and Bosch work together. You see their certain similarities. And so it sets up her character very well, but it does not have any closure or any sense of goodbye to it.”

The reason? Well, Welliver and the rest of the Bosch: Legacy crew thought the show would get a Season 4 to continue telling Harry Bosch’s story. Instead, the show was canceled in September 2024, months before Season 3 even premiered.

“I don’t know all the different machinations or reasons. Am I saddened by that? Deeply,” Welliver told MovieFone. “You know, I love the people that I work with. I have formed a very close, deep bond with the character, even though he’s a fictional character. There’s a part of that that penetrates you to a certain degree when you do that.”

The actor also told the outlet that he’s not satisfied with the way his character’s story ended. “Because we were not aware [it was the end] at that point when we shot that,” he explained. “There’s no closure at all. That’s not atypical for Bosch. We would leave things kind of hanging. But as far as when you see the final scene, it’s not a ride off into the sunset. It’s not a ‘so long.’ It feels like the end of a season, but it doesn’t feel like the end.”

He reiterated that the finale will introduce Maggie Q’s character and gushed over working with the actress, but admitted, “That relationship [between Bosch and Ballard] is introduced, and I think very well realized. So, in that regard, and that they are doing this Ballard show, I think it tees it up well for that. But it will not feel like this is teeing up for a spinoff. The only finality is that it’s the 10th episode, but there is no closure.”

Welliver previously told TV Insider that there were plans for Harry to return to the police department as a volunteer detective if Bosch: Legacy had come back for a fourth season. Harry Bosch worked for the Los Angeles Police Department during Bosch, which ran for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021. In Bosch: Legacy, he was retired and working as a private investigator.

However, fans have also been given some hope that Bosch’s story isn’t over. Not only has he teased that he’ll make cameos in the Ballard spinoff, but he shared hopes for more Bosch-centric content to come. “There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun-off feature-length films,” he said. “So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

Bosch: Legacy, Series Finale, Thursday, April 17, Prime