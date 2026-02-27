‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Announces Heart Disease Diagnosis

What To Know The Young and The Restless star Melissa Claire Egan revealed she was recently diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

Egan emphasized the importance of heart health awareness, especially for women, noting that heart disease is under-tested.

Egan’s fans and fellow soap opera stars shared their support via social media.

Melissa Claire Egan is feeling love from fans and costars after sharing a big health update.

In a Thursday, February 26, Instagram post, The Young and the Restless star revealed that she was diagnosed with coronary heart disease last month. “Thanks to early detection, and medicine, I will be okay!” she clarified. “I’m a private person, but this seemed TOO IMPORTANT NOT TO SHARE. Especially for women.”

Egan said she discovered her diagnosis after undergoing bloodwork and a heart calcium scan. “[My doctor] found plaque in my LAD artery (known as the ‘widow maker’). It’s mild so far and tends to be genetic, but rare for a 44 year old woman,” she explained. “This could have caused the plaque to chip off and cause a fatal heart attack or stroke any time over the next 5-10 years, maybe even sooner.”

Following her diagnosis, Egan said she returned home and spent quality time with her two sons — Caden and Jake — and felt “so grateful to God and my doctors that I found this early.” On the flip side, Egan said she “couldn’t stop thinking about all the other women (and men) that might have this disease and not know it.” (She shares her kids with her husband, Matt Katrosar.)

Egan pointed out that heart disease is “under-tested and under-recognized” and encouraged her followers to prioritize their heart health just as much as other aspects of health.

“It is imperative that you do! Cardiovascular disease is the Number 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year,” she stated. “Tell your doctor you want to be evaluated for coronary heart disease risk. A takeaway from my situation, for your blood tests ask your doctor to specifically look for Lipoprotein(a) and ApoB levels. Also you MUST ASK YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT A ‘Heart Calcium scan.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Claire Egan (@missyclaireegan)

She concluded her update by writing, “I’m grateful to work with them sharing my story. Let’s all band together, focus on our heart health, and live longer!!!❤️.”

Celebrities and fans flooded the post’s comments with their well-wishes, including several of Egan’s The Young and the Restless costars. “Thank God you and your incredible doctor caught this early and information and reminders are so important to share! You’re amazing!” wrote Lauralee Bell. “The calcium test gives so much helpful insight!!! Love you! ❤️.”

Sofia Pernas shared, “Thank you for this and love you dearly ❤️❤️,” while Greg Rikaart commented, “You are going to save lives by reminding people to be on top of their health, Missy. So glad you’re okay and so glad you’re talking about it. 👑❤️👑❤️.”

Tracey Bregman wrote, “Thank God they found it and can monitor you. Thank you for reminding us all. ❤️❤️❤️.” Tamara Braun posted, “I’m so glad you have good doctors who were able to detect this and you will be treated AND are sharing with others. Women are often overlooked in health and especially when it comes to heart disease. Which is NUTS bc of the stats. Bless you Missy. Love you. ♥️♥️♥️.”

Michelle Stafford shared, “Beautiful Missy❤️ I love you so much. This is a very important post. You are an incredible woman 🙌🏼.”

One fan wrote, “Thank you for bringing awareness and advocating for yourself so that it was caught early 🙏 So glad you will be well and I can imagine what relief you must feel as a wife and mama! 🥰.” Another added, “Sending big hugs. Thank you for sharing and saving lives in the process ❤️.”

Egan has been a mainstay on The Young and the Restless for several years, having played Chelsea Lawson on the CBS soap opera since 2011. The actress also played Annie Lavery on All My Children from 2006 to 2011.

