What To Know Rita Wilson and Hilary Duff reunited in Las Vegas 22 years after starring in Raise Your Voice together.

Wilson attended Duff’s concert and opened up to TV Insider about how incredible it was.

She also revealed how she ended up at her movie daughter’s show and gave behind-the-scenes intel on the viral TikTok they filmed.

More than 20 years ago, Rita Wilson and Hilary Duff shared the screen in the film Raise Your Voice, and earlier this month, they reunited at Duff’s concert in Las Vegas. The ladies broke the internet with a TikTok video that referenced the movie, with Duff exclaiming, “You guys, my mom came to my show tonight!” and then panning the camera to Wilson, who played her mother in the 2004 film.

“I was in Vegas doing a tribute show for Kenny Loggins, who was being honored, and I saw that she was there, so I was like, ‘I’m coming to see you!'” Wilson tells TV Insider. “It was her idea to say, ‘Let’s do something together on camera’ and her idea to say, ‘Hey, my mom came to see the show!’ It was so much fun.”

Wilson, who makes her debut on Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me on March 6, had nothing but praise for her former onscreen daughter. “This woman is such a pro,” she notes. “She is such a performer and entertainer. She is so dynamic onstage and so authentic. It was a fantastic show. The production value was everything. It was truly, truly amazing.”

The actress also applauded Duff for “embracing where she’s at in her life” with her new music. The “Come Clean” singer released her first album in 11 years, Luck…or Something, on February 20 and will be embarking on a world tour later this year.

“It’s such a perfectly right-on-time moment,” Wilson gushes. “To be around 40 and say, ‘Wow, I’ve had my kids, they’re doing great, I love my husband, and now I’m going to explore things that I’m going to go back to that really meant something to me that I really love and want more of in my life.’ I love that. It’s empowering.”

Wilson admits she was “shocked” when Duff sang “Someone’s Watching Over Me,” a song from Raise Your Voice at the show, as she didn’t know it was part of the setlist. “She’s got great songs,” Wilson adds. “They’re really, really good songs. They’re hooky, they’re fun, they’re pop in the best way.”

Meanwhile, Wilson has also been hard at work on her own music, and has a solo album called Sound of a Woman coming out on May 1. In The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 she plays Carol, the mother of Jennifer Garner‘s character, Hannah Hall. The women have an estranged relationship, but will reunite amid Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey’s (Angourie Rice) journey to put their family back together.

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2, Fridays, Apple TV