Bosch: Legacy is officially winding down. It was confirmed in 2024 that Season 3 would be the last of the Titus Welliver-led procedural, and the final episodes began airing on March 27.

The first four episodes of the season were released on premiere day, but there’s still more story to tell in the following weeks. TV Insider is breaking down the episode release schedule for the final season of Bosch: Legacy below.

When is the Bosch: Legacy series finale?

The final two episodes of Bosch: Legacy will air on Thursday, April 17, on Prime Video.

Following the release of the initial four episodes of the season, the streamer is dropping two episodes a week until finale day. Episodes 5 and 6 were released on Thursday, April 3, with Episodes 7 and 8 coming out on Thursday, April 10. That will leave the penultimate episode and series finale for release on April 17.

How many episodes are in Bosch: Legacy’s final season?

There are 10 total episodes in the final season. Seasons 1 and 2, which came out in 2022 and 2023, also both had 10 episodes.

Prior to that, Welliver starred in Bosch, which aired for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021. Seasons 1 through 6 of the show all had 10 episodes, while the final season had eight.

Is there a Bosch: Legacy Season 4?

No, there will not be a Bosch: Legacy Season 4. However, there were plans in the works to continue telling Harry Bosch’s story in a new season before Amazon decided not to renew the series.

“We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry [Bosch], as he does in the [Michael Connelly] books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department,” Welliver told TV Insider.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he added, “We’d already been in conversations midway towards the end of the season talking about the next season and ideas [for Season 4], and we were getting very excited about the prospect. I got a call from them and they said they’re not going forward. It was a pretty brief conversation. We all expressed our disappointment, but we’ve all been doing this long enough to know that could happen.”

Still, the actor said that there’s a possibility that Bosch’s story could continue in a different way. “There’s always a distinct possibility like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun-off feature-length films,” Welliver told us. “So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

Plus, he’s already confirmed that he’ll make cameos in the untitled Renée Ballard spinoff show. A premiere date for the series, which stars Maggie Q as Ballard, has not been confirmed.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3, Thursdays, Prime Video