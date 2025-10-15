The Bosch universe is taking a trip back in time for the franchise’s latest installment.

News broke on Wednesday, October 15, that MGM+ has greenlit a Bosch prequel series, titled Bosch: Start of Watch, that will follow the origin story of Titus Welliver‘s memorable TV detective, Harry Bosch. Shameless and Gotham alum Cameron Monaghan will take the role of a young Bosch, while Star Trek: Section 31 and Army of the Dead star Omari Hardwick will play veteran police officer Eli Bridges.

“We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television’s most beloved detectives became the man we know today,” Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a press release statement. “With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter.”

Start of Watch will mark the fourth show in the Bosch TV franchise, based on Connelly’s book series, which includes the original series, Bosch, and the spinoffs Bosch: Legacy and Ballard.

“I’m deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch’s journey with such remarkable care and integrity,” Connelly said in his own press release statement. “Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can’t wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory.”

Scroll down to learn everything we know about the prequel series so far.

When does Bosch: Start of Watch premiere?

A premiere date for the ​​MGM+ original series has not been announced. The show is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles in 2026.

What is the plot of Bosch: Start of Watch?

“Start of Watch takes viewers back to 1991 Los Angeles, following 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his earliest days as a rookie cop. The series will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD,” the show’s logline reads. “Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, ‘Everybody counts or nobody counts.”‘”

What will Cameron Monaghan’s version of young Harry Bosch be like?

Start of Watch‘s version of Harry Bosch is described as “a stoic, unyielding young man, intensely observant.” As an LAPD probationary patrol officer, Harry “possesses all the qualities that will come to mark his legendary career: he’s smart, relentless, determined, fiercely protective of the victims of crime,” the description adds.

Who is Officer Eli Bridges?

Hardwick’s Start of Watch character, Training Officer Bridges, is described as “a seasoned, salty, rough-around-the-edges” cop and Vietnam War veteran. Bridges will act as a mentor to Harry “through the mean streets of Los Angeles and the complicated world of the LAPD.”

Who is the creative team behind Bosch: Start of Watch?

Produced by Fabel Entertainment, Start of Watch is cocreated and executive produced by Brian Anthony and Tom Bernardo, the latter of whom will also serve as showrunner.

Connelly will also serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ. Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymus Pictures.

Bosch: Start of Watch, Series Premiere, TBA, MGM+