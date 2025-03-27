Bosch: Legacy Season 3 has arrived on Prime Video, but what’s next in the Bosch universe?

The original Bosch series, starring Titus Welliver as the titular Harry Bosch, aired for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. The series was based off of Michael Connelly‘s novels, with the author serving as an executive producer. The franchise continued when Bosch: Legacy premiered on Amazon Freevee in 2022, with Welliver reprising his role as a retired Bosch who had begun working as a private investigator.

Now, fans are anxious about the show’s future and what else could come from the universe that Connelly created. Scroll down for a deep dive.

Will there be a Bosch: Legacy Season 4?

No, Bosch: Legacy was canceled. The news was confirmed in September 2024, six months before Season 3 even premiered.

“For 10 years, Bosch and Bosch: Legacy have been two of our most defining series for Prime Video, Freevee, and Amazon MGM Studios,” Amazon MGM Studio’s Head of Television Vernon Sanders said. “They are a testament to the enduring power of the storytelling universe that Michael Connelly built for the fans. We are proud of the impact these series have made, and we are excited that Michael, Titus, Henrik [Bastin] and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell in the Bosch world with the final season of Bosch: Legacy, our new Ballard series and more to come.”

The news came as quite a shock to fans, as cancellation decisions are not usually made until after viewership for the most recent season has been determined. Amazon has not confirmed a reason for the show’s cancellation.

Could Bosch: Legacy return?

Welliver told TV Insider that he still has hopes for Bosch: Legacy to return in some capacity. “There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films,” the actor teased. “So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

He also confirmed that there could already be a storyline for a potential movie spinoff. “We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department,” Welliver revealed.

Is there a Bosch: Legacy spinoff?

Those who are wanting more from the Bosch universe are in luck, as a spinoff has been confirmed. News of a Detective Renée Ballard spinoff starring Maggie Q was announced in March 2024.

Cameos from Welliver as Bosch have already been teased. “We have not seen the last of Harry Bosch,” Connelly confirmed in September 2024. “As in the books, Bosch is part of the Renée Ballard world, and I can’t wait for the next chapter to open.”

Welliver also told TV Insider, “I did a few episodes, cameos for a better word, which were a lot of fun.”

A premiere date or official title for the spinoff has not been confirmed, but it will follow the LAPD Detective as she investigates the new cold case division. “Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life,” a press release confirmed.

In addition to Maggie Q, the series will also star John Carroll Lynch as Thomas Laffont, a retired detective who comes back to the LAPD to help Ballard. Courtney Taylor will play Samira Parker, a former LAPD officer who’s willing to return and help Ballard, her former mentor, while Michael Mosley portrays Ted Rawls, an officer who joins the unit to keep an eye on Ballard. Finally, Rebecca Field plays Colleen Hatteras, a volunteer in Ballard’s unit, Victoria Moroles was cast in the role of Martina Castro, a legal intern, and Amy Hill is Tutu, Ballard’s grandmother.

When is the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale?

The final season of Bosch: Legacy includes 10 episodes, with the first four out on March 27. After that, two episodes will be coming out every Thursday. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on April 3, Episodes 7 and 8 on April 10, and then the final two episodes, including the series finale, on April 17.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3, Thursdays, Prime Video