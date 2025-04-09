Before Bosch: Legacy was canceled in September 2024, the writers and cast were already planning to tell more stories in Season 4. In fact, Titus Welliver has openly spoken about the plans that were underway for his character, Harry Bosch, if the show had continued.

“We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department,” Welliver told TV Insider ahead of the Season 3 Bosch: Legacy premiere in March.

Bosch and Bosch: Legacy are based on the book series by Michael Connelly, so there was still plenty of more source material to use. In fact, there’s another spinoff in the works based on Connelly’s Renée Ballard character, who will be played by Maggie Q. Welliver has already confirmed that he makes cameos in the future series, but he has also made it clear that there were plenty of ideas on the table to also continue the Bosch-centric universe.

As Welliver explained to TV Insider, the Season 4 ideas were sparked during filming of Season 3. “One day, after a scene, I said, ‘I feel like a cop again. I feel like Harry is doing that work again,’ and that prompted the discussion of, ‘Let’s get Harry back on the job,'” the actor shared.

In the initial Bosch series, Harry worked for the LAPD, while Bosch: Legacy features him retired and working as a private investigator. However, Season 4 would’ve seen him going back to his roots.

As it turns out, we could still see this storyline play out. Welliver has also teased the possibility of a Bosch movie. “There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films,” he told us. “So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

He reiterated this idea in an interview with Collider, adding, “I think anything’s possible. I know that everyone involved in the show would immediately raise their hand and say, ‘When and where?'”

