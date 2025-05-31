What Would’ve Happened Next on ‘Found,’ ‘The Equalizer’ & Other Canceled Shows

Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer’s fifth season finale featured Robyn (Queen Latifah) and Dante (Tory Kittles) getting engaged, and showrunner Joe Wilson revealed to TV Insider he’s still hoping that somewhere, somehow, Season 6 will continue the story.

“I can say is if we do get it, there are wedding bells. We will see that wedding. It is going to be crazier than the proposal. It is feature-worthy, what we would do with it. And just the continuing, what does their relationship look like equalizing as a family business, as she says in [the finale]?”

Plus, Wilson wants to delve deeper into the relationship between Mel (Liza Lapira) and Harry (Adam Goldberg), who almost decided to both leave the equalizing game. “They have a responsibility, they’re not going to stop equalizing, but it’d be fun to think about it,” he said. “And I would love to see more of their personal life.”