What Would’ve Happened Next on ‘Found,’ ‘The Equalizer’ & Other Canceled Shows

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'Found,' 'The Equalizer,' and 'Rescue HI-Surf'
Matt Miller/NBC, Michael Greenberg/CBS, Zach Dugan/Fox

Barring any miraculous resurrections, many TV series from the 2024–2025 season will never tell the ends of their stories on screen, but at least we have some scoop about what would have happened next.

In interviews with writers, producers, and stars over the last several months, TV Insider has got deets on where Found, The Equalizer, and other canceled shows were headed — or where key figures hoped those shows were headed. Check out those reveals in the gallery below.

Dylan McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted

Had FBI: Most Wanted not been canceled, Season 6 would have ended on a cliffhanger. “Remy [Dylan McDermott] would have re-upped for another year as Task Force leader, and the cliffhanger in the season finale would have been a big ‘white whale’ fugitive who gets away — only to be captured in the following season,” showrunner David Hudgins told TV Insider. Other Season 7 storylines, according to Hudgins, would have involved Ray (Edwin Hodge) balancing fatherhood with work and Nina (Shantel VanSanten) finding her footing with her father.

Damon Wayans Sr. and Essence Atkins in 'Poppa's House'
Robert Voets/CBS

Poppa’s House

The first and only season of Poppa’s House ended on a romantic cliffhanger for Poppa (Damon Wayans Sr.) and Ivy (Essence Atkins), and Atkins previously told TV Insider there were “some really great ideas on the table” for the evolution of their relationship in Season 2.

“For me, I just hope to watch [Ivy] unravel and put herself back together again,” Atkins added. “I think Ivy is very much in her Humpty Dumpty phase. I can’t wait to see her fall completely apart and realize the value in exposure and realize the value of having your innards exposed and seeing who’s there to cover you and who’s there to help put yourself back together.”

Queen Latifah and Tory Kittles in 'The Equalizer'
Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer

The Equalizer’s fifth season finale featured Robyn (Queen Latifah) and Dante (Tory Kittles) getting engaged, and showrunner Joe Wilson revealed to TV Insider he’s still hoping that somewhere, somehow, Season 6 will continue the story.

“I can say is if we do get it, there are wedding bells. We will see that wedding. It is going to be crazier than the proposal. It is feature-worthy, what we would do with it. And just the continuing, what does their relationship look like equalizing as a family business, as she says in [the finale]?”

Plus, Wilson wants to delve deeper into the relationship between Mel (Liza Lapira) and Harry (Adam Goldberg), who almost decided to both leave the equalizing game. “They have a responsibility, they’re not going to stop equalizing, but it’d be fun to think about it,” he said. “And I would love to see more of their personal life.”

'9-1-1: Lone Star' cast
Kevin Estrada/Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star

Co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told us about what 9-1-1: Lone Star’s sixth season would have looked like for the 126, which would have been commanded by Owen (Rob Lowe) for a while longer before Judd (Jim Parrack) took over, with Paul (Brian Michael Smith) continuing to be a mentor for Jax (Miles McKenna).

“I would’ve loved, I think, to have started to see Judd as a captain,” Raisani added. “I would’ve loved to have seen Carlos [Rafael Silva] continue to be a Texas Ranger in a more leadership position. I would’ve loved to have played T.K. [Ronen Rubinstein] struggling with being a stay-at-home dad, but finding the love in it and maybe finding a way to continue to help people in some capacity. I would’ve loved to have seen Tommy [Gina Torres] maybe rise into being an even higher position in the Austin Fire Department as a chief medical officer and allow Nancy [Brianna Baker] to take the role that she had. I would’ve loved to have seen Marjan [Natacha Karam] be a pregnant firefighter and see where that would go and what those challenges would look like.”

Arielle Kebbel in 'Rescue: HI-Surf'
Zach Dugan/Fox

Rescue: HI-Surf

A second season of Rescue: HI-Surf would have “not only round out the dynamic that we have but complicate it in a way that’s interesting and give some challenges for our characters,” creator Matt Kester told TV Insider.

Kester added that Em (Arielle Kebbel) and Will (Adam Demos) would have had challenges as romantic and professional partners, that Kainalu (Alex Aiono) and Hina (Zoe Cipres) would also have had to figure out what their feelings for each other meant, and that the favor that Sonny (Robbie Magasiva) called in would have “[come] back to bite him in some way.”

Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg kissing in 'Night Court'
Nicole Weingart / NBC

Night Court

Night Court fans might never get a resolution to the revival’s cliffhanger of a third-season finale, which introduced Simon Helberg as Abby’s (Melissa Rauch) secret husband. A fourth season would have continued that storyline, as Rauch revealed to TV Insider.

“There will be some questions that we desperately want to answer in a Season 4, and we have a really spectacular game plan in place if that should happen,” the actor said. “We really want it to because I feel like there’s so many more stories to tell, and especially the story that you’re going to be seeing in this season finale. There’s a major story there that we want to continue to tell. … In the vein of Night Court ensemble comedy and the workplace family that has been built, everyone will be impacted to some extent, to varying degrees by the twist.”

Jesse L. Martin and Karen David in 'The Irrational'
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

The Irrational also ended on an open thread in its second and final season finale: the reveal that Alec (Jesse L. Martin) was being stalked. He turned to his girlfriend Rose (Karen David), who had just opened her own investigation firm. And Rose would have been “a more permanent fixture” in Season 3 with “her having her own little detective agency, if you will, having something that’s not always high-end crisis management,” executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told TV Insider.

Mittman also said that we’d see “new beginnings” for Marisa (Maahra Hill) and that maybe there’d be “something else on the horizon” for Kylie (Travina Springer).

Shanola Hampton on 'Found'
Matt Miller/NBC

Found

“What I’ll tease is if you think you’ve seen the craziest that [Mosely & Associates] can go through both as a team and on an individual basis in their cases, in their ongoing battle with Sir [Mark-Paul Gosselaar], you haven’t seen anything yet,” Found showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll explained to TV Insider before news of the show’s cancellation came down.

In the Season 2 finale, Gabi (Shanola Hampton) publicly admitted that she’d held Sir captive in her basement, and Trent (Brett Dalton) found him bleeding out in his cell. Carroll said the Sir mystery would have been solved — eventually — but that the cases would have remained paramount: “At the end of the day, what will continue to be the heart of the show are the cases that are so personally meaningful to our M&A team and to Trent and the nature of the cases that we will cover on the show to continue to draw attention to the forgotten ones.”

Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier'
Chris Haston/Paramount+

Frasier

A third season of the Frasier revival would have explored more of the interplay between Kelsey Grammer’s title character and his old friend Roz (Peri Gilpin). “We think there’s definitely more fun to be had in watching what Roz and Frasier will be like in a Season 3,” executive producer Chris Harris told us. “We are suggesting that maybe Roz is going to spend a lot more time on the East Coast. We have her daughter Alice [Greer Grammer] nearby in Providence, and David’s [Anders Keith] into Alice and Alice might be into Freddy and Freddy might… There are a lot of combinations to explore.”

Harris also said that “revisiting some of Frasier’s life during the Cheers era would be really exciting, and then there are some relationships that we’re excited to continue.”

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina in 'Based on a True Story'
Peacock

Based on a True Story

After Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) got implicated in a series of murders mimicking those of serial killer Matt (Tom Bateman) in Based on a True Story’s second season, Cuoco and Messina shared their Season 3 hopes with TV Insider. “I would like a prison storyline,” Messina said. “I want to be in prison and [would not] want to get out because I have a new identity in there as the Westside Ripper.”

Cuoco added, “I want them to get in trouble, or I want Matt to get in trouble… I’ve watched enough true crime to know anything can happen.”

Titus Welliver in 'Bosch: Legacy'
Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy

Titus Welliver revealed to TV Insider that the Bosch: Legacy team had Season 4 ideas for his cop-turned-private-eye character when the cancellation news broke.

“We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the [Michael Connelly] books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department,” the actor said. “One day, after a scene, I said, ‘I feel like a cop again. I feel like Harry is doing that work again,’ and that prompted the discussion of, ‘Let’s get Harry back on the job.’”

Scott Speedman in 'Teacup'
Mark Hill/Peacock

Teacup

Though a second season of Teacup would have seen the world of the show “get bigger,” showrunner Ian McCulloch told TV Insider the storyline would “always stay at this very ground level because… we need to feel with what these characters are feeling.”

The cast also shared their Season 2 hopes, after Season 1 left off with Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and James (Scott Speedman) killing daughter Meryl (Emilie Bierre) to rid her body of the “Assassin” parasite, only for Assassin to jump into James’ body. After a brutal fight, the family left the infected James to die in a freezer.

“For Meryl having to literally come back to life and then what happens with her dad… I think it’s something that they will always carry, and I would be interested in seeing how the relationship even just with their mom is going to be affected by that,” Bierre told us. “That’s pretty traumatizing.”

Kevin Bacon in 'The Bondsman'
Tina Rowden/Prime Video

The Bondsman

This canceled show, meanwhile, ended on the twist that the demon Lilith was now inhabiting the body of Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles), ex-wife of and continuing love interest for monster hunter Hub (Kevin Bacon).

“I love leaving it on the cliffhanger,” Bacon told TV Insider. “The stakes for Hub — where he’s just like, ‘Wait a minute. So in order to save Maryanne, this woman that I love, I have to serve the demon that is inhabiting her?’ — I think those are pretty high freaking stakes. It will be interesting to see how Hub is going to navigate that situation … We’ve already started to talk about [Season 2] … There’s a lot about Hub’s relationship to Maryanne that has to kind of drive the show.”

Actor Maxwell Jenkins, meanwhile, wanted a second season to explore the father-son dynamic between Cade and Hub. “You have moments where Cade wants nothing more than just to forgive his dad, so he overlooks it, and then Hub messes up and then they’re back to square one again,” he said. “I really hope we get to continue playing with that cyclical nature of their relationship in a second season for sure.”

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Based on a True Story

Bosch: Legacy

FBI: Most Wanted

Found (2023)

Frasier (2023)

Night Court (2023)

Poppa's House

Rescue: HI-Surf

Teacup

The Bondsman

The Equalizer (2021)

The Irrational




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
(left from) Jeopardy players Heather Idea, Geoff Barnes, and Chad Heltzel on Friday, May 30, 2025
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Explains What Happened After Disastrous Loss
Valerie Mahaffey as Alma Hodge in 'Desperate Housewives'
2
Valerie Mahaffey Dies: ‘Young Sheldon’ & ‘Northern Exposure’ Star Was 71
MASH - Loretta Swit
3
‘M*A*S*H’s Alan Alda & More Costars Pay Tribute to Loretta Swit
Noah Wyle as Robby — 'The Pitt' Season 1 Finale
4
‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Gets Major Update — What to Expect
A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Kirsten Vangsness Teases ‘Very Satisfying’ Season 18 Finale