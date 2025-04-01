Will Harry Bosch Die in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Series Finale?

Alyssa Norwin
Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in BOSCH: LEGACY
Bosch: Legacy

No spoilers, but Titus Welliver is dishing some tea about how Bosch: Legacy will end. The actor, who has portrayed titular character Harry Bosch since Bosch premiered in 2014, revealed whether the spinoff series will end with Bosch’s death.

“Even if we were given a last season, Harry’s not getting killed, and he’s not riding off into the sunset,” Welliver told MovieWeb. “That’s not the way he rolls.”

Bosch: Legacy will end with Season 3, but it’s already been confirmed that Welliver will reprise his role as Bosch in the upcoming Renée Ballard spinoff series. Plus, Welliver previously teased to TV Insider that the Bosch universe could possibly further be explored in a TV movie.

In the original Bosch series, which aired for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021, Bosch worked as an LAPD detective in the homicide division. Welliver reprised the role in Bosch: Legacy, with Bosch now retired and working as a private investigator. The show premiered in 2022 and its third and final season kicked off on March 27, with the finale due to air on April 17.

Looking back on his time working on the franchise, Welliver admitted, “It’s difficult because a decade is a decade. So there’s a family that’s formed, right? And you have your crew, you have your writers, your actors, your producers. You become very close, whether you hang out off campus, you’re closely linked and particularly with the actors and the writers it’s a collaboration. Certainly that was the case with Bosch. It was a very, very collaborative environment.”

Fans were shocked when it was announced in September 2024 that Bosch: Legacy would be ending with Season 3. The news came months before viewership numbers for the latest season were available to influence the decision. Fans have made online petitions to protest the cancellation.

“There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films,” Welliver told TV Insider. “So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.” He also confirmed that he “did a few episodes” of the Ballard spinoff already.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3, Thursdays, Prime Video 

