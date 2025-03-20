Bosch: Legacy fans were furious when it was confirmed in September 2024 that the show’s third season would be its last. However, Titus Welliver, who plays titular character Harry Bosch, still has hope that the franchise isn’t done for good.

“There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films,” Welliver said in an interview with TV Insider. “So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

He also admitted, “We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department.”

Welliver promised that fans should still be excited to tune in for Season 3, adding, “This season is really impactful, really strong.”

Welliver first starred as Harry Bosch in the original Bosch series, which ran for seven seasons from 2014-2021 on Prime Video. The show was then revived as Bosch: Legacy on Amazon Freevee. Season 1 premiered in May 2022, followed by Season 2 in October 2023. The story continues with Season 3, which will premiere on March 27.

The timing of Bosch: Legacy’s cancellation was quite strange, as the news broke six months before Season 3’s launch. Fans were furious at the seemingly sudden decision that was made before viewership was taken into account for Season 3. The outrage was noticeable in social media comments and fan petitions, which Welliver has supported. Amazon, meanwhile, has not commented on the situation, but has continued to promote Season 3 as usual.

The streamer isn’t saying goodbye to the franchise completely, though. Another spinoff, Ballard, is in the works and will center on another character from Michael Connelly‘s novels, Detective Renée Ballard, who will be played by Maggie Q. The series will feature her investigating cold cases. A premiere date has not been announced at this time.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 27, Prime

— Reporting by Ileane Rudolph