It sounds like Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) is going to be glad to have his friend around again for an upcoming episode of FBI: International. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at and details about what leads to Jay Hayden‘s return as Special Agent Tyler Booth.

In the Tuesday, April 8, episode, titled “Dead Dead,” when a psychologist with national security intel goes missing on a hike in the Swiss Alps, the Fly Team works alongside a friendly face, Agent Tyler Booth, to find him. Meanwhile, Mitchell receives unnerving news regarding his biological father. Check out the first look at Tyler’s return in the photos above and below, of him solo and with Mitchell during the case.

This episode will come as the fourth and final season of FBI: International will be winding down. The series was canceled earlier this month, and it will be ending with a two-parter airing on May 13 and 20. First, in “Herbivore Man,” when an American student and sex worker is murdered in Budapest, similarities to a recent case in Japan lead the Fly Team to partner with detectives from Tokyo. Then, in “Gaijin,” the Fly Team discovers they’re on the trail of a serial killer, taking the investigation, and Mitchell, to Japan to put an end to the international killing spree.

Hayden appeared in four episodes earlier this season, ultimately returning back to the United States but not to the promotion he had initially been hoping for (and which would’ve brought him closer to his daughter). When Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) decided she’d rather leave the Fly Team than lie when facing questions about his and Wes’ actions during an investigation, he pulled his name from consideration. But they did leave things in a much better place than it seemed they could, so there should be an amicable reunion there when Tyler shows up.

Soffer raved about having Hayden recur when we spoke with him ahead of the season in October. “I got one of my best friends in the world, Jay Hayden, who was on Station 19 most recently, coming to do a big, fun arc playing a character from Wes’ past. He was an old partner, and they went through some stuff together,” he’d said at the time. We’ve since seen that play out.

“There’s a really nice relationship dynamic there and obviously Jay and I have a really fun dynamic that I hope comes through on camera,” he continued, “and I think will be a real treat for the fans of television because we’ve always been on TV on different shows and so I think it’ll be really cool to see us in the same universe.”

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS